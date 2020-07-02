Immunology expert says Ireland needs to be ready for Covid-19 travel spikes

A 'green list' of countries with unrestricted travel access to Ireland could be published next Thursday.
A final decision on air bridges is being made by a Cabinet sub-committee tomorrow, before being approved by Ministers on Monday.
People could travel to countries on this list, without a 14-day quarantine on their return, but the National Public Health Emergency Team's concerned it could lead to more Covid-19 cases being re-imported.
Professor Luke O’Neill from the school of Immunology at Trinity College Dublin says we need to be prepared for spikes in travel-related cases.
Professor O'Neill says: "Even the famous 'green' countries, that's a good idea of course,
"And we have sympathy for the airlines with the airlines of course we do, but this 'green' country [Ireland] is a good one, but we have got to be ready for that [Covid-19 clusters],
"The timing has to be right for these things to happen or otherwise,
Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said a ‘green list’ of countries for travel - to be published on July 9 - may only allow people fly at a later date.
The Government continues to advise against all non-essential travel.
Speaking at a launch of €6.5m in online support grants for 183 businesses, Mr Varadkar said: “That is still the plan [to publish on July 9] to publish a greenest or shortlist of countries, which you can travel to without the 14-day quarantine.
“But we do have a new government. And in fairness to the new government and to the new Taoiseach, the new minister of health, they're going to want to study matters and bring proposals to a Cabinet sub-committee this week.”