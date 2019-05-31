Ian Bailey: 'I am staying calm in the eye of the hurricane'

Ian Bailey has said his "staying calm" with the verdict of a trial in France due this afternoon.

In a video interview in Bantry this morning with Irish Examiner photograher, Dan Linehan, Mr Bailey said he had a lot of support when asked about the pending verdict.

"I'm in good company and I have got a lot of support and I am staying calm in the eye of the hurricane," said Mr Bailey.

Speaking to a member of the public about his poetry book, Mr Bailey said he was working on a second collection called 'I'm In A John Wayne State Of Mind'.

He said: "I'm trying to have that out - if I'm at liberty and can do it - by maybe the Bantry Literary Festival."

When asked if he had been in "a John Wayne State Of Mind" over the trial in France Mr Bailey replied, "you bet I have been."

When asked further about the trial, Mr Bailey said: "I can't really say too much."

Mr Bailey said he hadn't had any thoughts on the trial and was "under strict instructions to say nothing other than I remain calm in the eye of the hurricane."

The 62-year-old is being tried in France for the murder of Sophie Tuscon Du Plantier in West Cork in absentia.

He denies the charge.

Ms Toscan du Plantier was killed outside Schull two days before Christmas in 1996. She was the wife of famous director Daniel Toscan du Plantier, and the case is one of the country’s most famous unsolved murders.

Mr Bailey has branded the case in France a “show trial” but if he were to be convicted and then extradited, he would be tried again by a jury and given the opportunity to mount a defence.