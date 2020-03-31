'I thought my heart was going to give up': Dublin woman gives emotional insight into her Covid-19 battle

A Dublin woman has given an emotional insight into what it is like to battle Covid-19.

Yvonne Kinsella recorded a video from her hospital bed where she is currently fighting the virus.

The mother-of-two and grandmother-of-two said that she is not sure how she contracted the disease.

She had been trying her best to self-isolate as she has a compromised immune system and asthma.

As well as the coronavirus, Yvonne has also developed pneumonia.

In a video recorded for Claire Byrne Live, she described her fear as she was being admitted to hospital, unsure if she would ever leave.

"I asked my husband to find a will that we had in a drawer and I signed it.

I hated it and I told him to mind the kids. I didn't think I would walk back out. I thought my heart was going to give up, the pain was unbearable.

She said that all that she can do is hope that she will soon turn a corner and will start to get better.

At the time of recording the video, her temperature was still raised and her heartbeat was "still going up".

"You go asleep and you just hope that God will wake you up, that you don't have to go to ICU, every time the doctor comes in you hope that they're not coming to tell you bad news," Yvonne said through tears.

She described the family getting the diagnosis as heartbreaking and said they were not able to get to each other to comfort one another.

She praised the care she is being given by the staff pointing out how difficult it is for those working on the frontlines who are leaving behind their own families to look after others.

"They are incredible."

Yvonne pleaded with people to take the Covid-19 emergency seriously and told the public not to be fools.

Don't risk your life. Don't risk your family's life. You never know when it is going to change.

You can watch Yvonne's full video below:

"You go asleep & you just hope that God will wake you up - that you don’t have to go to ICU" - Yvonne has Cov-19 & is in hospital. Yvonne Kinsella is a mother of two & grandmother of two from Dublin, she has a compromised immune system & asthma. She recorded this for #CBLive pic.twitter.com/pwkUYKIwW8 — Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) March 30, 2020

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024