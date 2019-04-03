Husband of woman terminally ill with cancer says family feel 'disappointed and let down' 

The husband of a woman who is terminally ill with cancer and who has sued over the alleged misinterpretation of her CervicalCheck smear test has told the High Court his family feel let down.

After the CervicalCheck controversy broke last year, he said he thought they would get help and be “looked after.”

"We got no contact. We are very disappointed and let down. Anything we had to do, we had to do ourselves. We got hope, but nothing came of it," he told Mr Justice Kevin Cross.

He added: "It was very hard to take, and I felt did anyone care."

The man broke down as he told he does not know what future his family has.

"I am scared, I am worried about the children and will I be able to look after them," he said.

He said his beautiful wife and mother of his two children had to shave off her hair as she underwent six cycles of chemotherapy after they were told her cancer is inoperable.

The children wanted to know why was her hair gone and we told them Mammy got medicine and had to have her hair off.

It was the fourth day of the action by the mother of two and her husband against the HSE and three laboratory companies including the one in Austin Texas which tested her smear slide in 2010 and reported it as negative. The couple's identity cannot be revealed by order of the court.

The man said his wife’s cervical cancer was first diagnosed just before Christmas 2015 and they were devastated when it returned two years later and last year when they were told the cancer was inoperable.

We were devastated, we could not believe it. It was not going away and it was very hard to hear.

The man said he is heartbroken and scared and very worried and they now await the outcome of a further scan done just this week.

The couple have sued the HSE along with two companies which provided medical diagnostic services in the State, Sonic Healthcare (Ireland) Ltd with registered offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin and Medlab Pathology Ltd with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin and US laboratory Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated of Austin, Texas.

It is claimed they all owed the woman a duty of care in the provision of the cervical screening programme and in the provision of all services associated with it.

The woman, on September 17, 2010, underwent a cervical smear test as part of the national cervical screening programme.

Her sample was sent for review and a laboratory report showed the sample was satisfactory for assessment and there was no evidence of the presence of abnormal tissue.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to correctly report and diagnose and there was an alleged misinterpretation of the woman's smear slide taken in 2010 and that her cancer was allowed to develop and spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in December 2015.

The claims are denied.

The case before Mr Justice Kevin Cross continues tomorrow.