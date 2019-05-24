NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Hundreds of students turn out in Cork for climate change protest

Students protesting today in Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, May 24, 2019 - 04:33 PM

Hundreds of secondary school students in Cork walked out of classes to send a clear message to the Government that action is needed on climate change. It was the second large scale climate march to take place in the city this year and coincided with marches in other cities all over the world.

Chants of "change now" and "leave our climate in the soil" could be heard as the group marched from Lapp's Quay to Grand Parade, with shoppers on Patrick Street stopping to show their support to the students along the way.

The march coincided with the local and European elections. Most in attendance, including all the speakers who addressed the crowd, are too young to vote but their message to politicians was clear: they have had enough.

Darragh Cotter of the Fridays for Future group has been striking outside Cork City Hall every Friday since the start of the year. He said that the march shows that they are not going away until they are heard:

We know full well that what we are doing will make difference and is already making a difference. There was a climate emergency declared.

"The one issue that we have is that nothing is being done. Marches like this are our insurance: it will ensure that something will be done."

Mira Henchi of Cork Educate Together Secondary School said the passion in the crowd gives her hope that change is possible: "We are in a desperate situation but seeing the passion and the anger here gives me hope for the future. The Government declared a climate emergency but it means nothing without action."

Oisin Twomey of Cork Educate Together said politicians need to sit up and listen: "Everyone tells us how great growing up is going to be, how we will get married and have children but at this rate, we won't do that: we are going to die before we can experience it."

READ MORE

Taoiseach on #Therexit: 'Even if the person in charge changes, the issues won't change'

More on this topic

Climate protesters turn out as Europe votes on parliament

6 greener straws and stirrers for your drinks, as plastic versions are set to be band

Climate change: sea level rise could displace millions of people within two generations

Greenpeace activists: ‘BP must clean up or clear out’

More in this Section

Man arrested after school gate murder

Man escapes car that entered the sea in Co Clare

Personalities may change but the issues remain, says Coveney in wake of May's Therexit

Supreme Court to consider state bid for appeal over Graham Dwyer data ruling


Lifestyle

H&M has announced its latest incredible designer collaboration – and it goes on sale tomorrow

Ask an expert: What’s the best way to quickly potty train my toddler?

Album review: Flying Lotus - Flamagra

Special delivery: Rare postbox among items at Sheppard’s auction

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »