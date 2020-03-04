HSE says it did not ask Meath school to close over coronavirus fears

A Meath national school, which took the decision to close today 'as a precaution' will re-open tomorrow.

On its Facebook page, O Growney NS Parents Association in Athboy posted: "We have closed the school as a precaution and are awaiting further instructions from the HSE."

In a statement this morning, the HSE said it has not advised the school to close.

As part of the ongoing contact tracing the HSE has not advised any further closure of schools beyond the one school that was shut on Sunday last.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education and Skills said it had been in contact with the school and it will reopen tomorrow.

It said: "Public Health Officials have confirmed that no school has been closed as part of the ongoing contact tracing process regarding the second confirmed case of Covid19 (Coronavirus)

It is essential that any decisions regarding school closures in relation to Covid-19 are proportionate, necessary and based on specific public health advice. No other response is appropriate.

The Departments of Health and Education are in constant communication regarding Ireland's responsiveness to Covid19.

The Department of Education and Skills has been in contact with one school which closed to pupils today. This school will re-open tomorrow.

Earlier, local Cllr David Gilroy defended the school's decision and said it was the right decision and urged people not to speculate too early.

"It's absolutely the right thing to do and shows strong decision making by the school, which has about 350 pupils

"There are a lot of rumours flying about the town and I would just like to say that speculation this early is unhelpful

"Expert advice is being sought and should be respected.

"Anyone who may be unwell could just have the normal flu and we are dealing with people here so I'd advise everyone again to be careful with what they say until we know more."

The unexpected closure of the school comes after the second case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the east of the country last night.