News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HSE says it did not ask Meath school to close over coronavirus fears

HSE says it did not ask Meath school to close over coronavirus fears
File photo.
By Louise Walsh
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 12:41 PM

A Meath national school, which took the decision to close today 'as a precaution' will re-open tomorrow.

On its Facebook page, O Growney NS Parents Association in Athboy posted: "We have closed the school as a precaution and are awaiting further instructions from the HSE."

In a statement this morning, the HSE said it has not advised the school to close.

As part of the ongoing contact tracing the HSE has not advised any further closure of schools beyond the one school that was shut on Sunday last.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education and Skills said it had been in contact with the school and it will reopen tomorrow.

It said: "Public Health Officials have confirmed that no school has been closed as part of the ongoing contact tracing process regarding the second confirmed case of Covid19 (Coronavirus)

It is essential that any decisions regarding school closures in relation to Covid-19 are proportionate, necessary and based on specific public health advice. No other response is appropriate.

The Departments of Health and Education are in constant communication regarding Ireland's responsiveness to Covid19.

The Department of Education and Skills has been in contact with one school which closed to pupils today. This school will re-open tomorrow.

Earlier, local Cllr David Gilroy defended the school's decision and said it was the right decision and urged people not to speculate too early.

"It's absolutely the right thing to do and shows strong decision making by the school, which has about 350 pupils

"There are a lot of rumours flying about the town and I would just like to say that speculation this early is unhelpful

"Expert advice is being sought and should be respected.

"Anyone who may be unwell could just have the normal flu and we are dealing with people here so I'd advise everyone again to be careful with what they say until we know more."

The unexpected closure of the school comes after the second case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the east of the country last night.

READ MORE

Call to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

More on this topic

Harris: Authorities have power to ensure people self-isolate if diagnosed with Covid-19Harris: Authorities have power to ensure people self-isolate if diagnosed with Covid-19

Italian government to close schools and universities due to Covid-19Italian government to close schools and universities due to Covid-19

Angela Merkel handshake rejected as coronavirus cases reach 150 in GermanyAngela Merkel handshake rejected as coronavirus cases reach 150 in Germany

CCTV images released in hunt for racist ‘coronavirus’ attackersCCTV images released in hunt for racist ‘coronavirus’ attackers


CoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Woman who threatened elderly priest with knife jailed for five yearsWoman who threatened elderly priest with knife jailed for five years

Revised BusConnects plans will see many trees saved from being cut down in DublinRevised BusConnects plans will see many trees saved from being cut down in Dublin

Call to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreakCall to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19


Lifestyle

Want to work on your phone boundaries? Abi Jackson talks to some experts.How to have a healthier relationship with your phone

It is the responsibility of those who believe in equality to learn and speak the language of equality. ‘Male’ and ‘female’ do not suffice, says Dr Úna KealyDr Úna Kealy: My terms for gender are as diverse as our ways of identifying

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »