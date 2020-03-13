News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

HSE highlights major drop in trolley numbers since start of coronavirus outbreak

HSE highlights major drop in trolley numbers since start of coronavirus outbreak
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 13, 2020 - 11:55 AM

There has been a major reduction in the number of people on trolleys since the Covid-19 outbreak began here.

Chief operations officer at the Health Service Executive (HSE) Anne O’Connor said: “In terms of our trolley count – that has dropped away considerably.

“In Galway, for instance, we had just one patient waiting on a trolley.”

“The trolley count is lower than we have ever seen in quite some time. Our hospital attendances and admissions are way down this week.

“There are just 57 patients waiting on trolleys today – that is a very, very different number compared to what we are used to during the winter period.”

There has been an 86% drop in the number of people waiting on hospital trolleys in the past two weeks.

INMO figures show 467 were waiting this day a fortnight ago when the coronavirus outbreak began here.

There were 64 patients waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

Meanwhile, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Annual Delegates Conference due to be held from May 6-8 in Sligo has been postponed.

It will take place from October 7-9 instead at Rosses Point in the county.

READ MORE

Garda Commissioner urges people to 'remain calm' as patrols increased at supermarkets

More on this topic

HSE advises parents to 'limit the number of children' on play dates during Covid-19 outbreakHSE advises parents to 'limit the number of children' on play dates during Covid-19 outbreak

Michelle O’Neill calls for Northern Ireland schools to close over coronavirusMichelle O’Neill calls for Northern Ireland schools to close over coronavirus

Port of Cork insists vessel had clean bill of health before hundreds of tourists disembarkedPort of Cork insists vessel had clean bill of health before hundreds of tourists disembarked

Stock markets recover after turbulent trading in AsiaStock markets recover after turbulent trading in Asia


coronavirusCovid-19HSETOPIC: Coronavirus