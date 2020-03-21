HSE debunks WhatsApp rumour linking petrol pumps and Covid-19

The HSE has denied issuing a notice that the coronavirus is spreading by people using petrol pumps.

A WhatsApp rumour being circulated nationwide claims the HSE told hospital staff the virus is spreading very quickly through petrol pump handles.

However, a spokesperson for the HSE has categorically denied any specific guideline was issued on petrol pumps.

The spokesperson said anyone concerned about the spread of the virus should read their website for all the facts on https://www2.hse.ie/coronavirus/.

The spokesperson said people should specifically follow the guidelines in the 'Protect Yourselves and Others' section of the site or call them on 1850 241850.

Many service stations around the country are taking extra precautions.

Most are providing disposable gloves at pumps which can be thrown away when people use petrol pumps to put fuel in their cars.

Others will have staff come from service stations and pump the petrol.

One service station owner, Eddie Tobin, from Tobins Service Station in Letterkenny, Co Donegal stressed he is employing people to fill cars so people do not even have to touch the pumps.

"We have two people on full-time filling cars so that people do not even have to touch the pumps.

"This is a developing situation and we are learning all the time. We just have to keep changing our work practises and adapting to it," he said.