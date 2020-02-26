HSE advise people to use the phone if someone in their house is awaiting test results for Covid-19

People who are living in the same house as someone awaiting test results for the coronavirus should talk to them on the phone and ring them to avoid encountering them in the kitchen or bathroom, according to HSE advice.

In an information sheet, the HSE recommends that people avoid spending time with the person waiting for the test results.

“It is best to stay out of the room they are in as much as possible and avoid touching,” the HSE advises. Phones can be used to talk to each other.

“If they need to use a shared kitchen or toilet ask them to call you so you can go to another room.”

It says keep windows open as much as possible and wear a facemask if advised to.

“If you have to be in the same space as the other person check that they are wearing a mask.”

Do not invite visitors into the home and ensure that people who are at a high risk of severe disease do not care for the patient or come close to them.

Avoid sharing household things.

Learn about hand hygiene and preventing the spread of Covid-19 (#Coronavirus) pic.twitter.com/egojfAmBTh — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) February 26, 2020

“You should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding or other things with a person who is waiting for a test result until they have been cleaned thoroughly.”

If possible the person waiting for the test result should have their own toilet and bathroom that no one else uses.

“If they can't have their own toilet/bathroom check that the toilet bathroom looks clean and clean your hands after you finish. Do not use towels that the person waiting for the test has used.”

Many household cleaning products that are available in supermarkets work against coronaviruses.

“Clean all surfaces, such as counters, table-tops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets and toilet handles, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables every day with a household cleaner.”

After cleaning a bleach solution to disinfect surfaces can be used.

All waste that has been in contact with the individual, including used tissues and masks and the waste from household cleaning should be double-bagged and tied and only left out for collection when the patient does not have Covid-19.

Wash all laundry at the highest temperature (above 60C) and disposable gloves and a plastic apron should be used when handling soiled materials.

Further advice on hse.ie