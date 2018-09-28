Home»Breaking News»ireland

House prices rise 6% in last year; average Dublin home costs 'nine times' the average income

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 07:16 AM

House prices across the country have gone up by 6% in the last year.

A report from MyHome-dot-ie shows the average price of a 3-bed semi is now €268,000 - and €375,000 in Dublin.

Asking prices in the capital have increased by 2% since this time last year, but there's been a slowdown in the last few months.

Author of the report, Conall McCoille, explains what's behind it: "The slow down is due to Central Bank rules in Dublin

"If you take the average house in Dublin, it's around nine times the average income.

"Ireland in general and particular in Dublin is not cheap any longer so by that stretched affordability and the Central Bank saying you can't take on dangerous levels of mortgage debt like you did in the Celtic Tiger period we're inevitably going to see a slowdown and we're beginning to see that now."

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Taoiseach vows to implement measures to tackle ‘high and rising’ rents

Update: Sinn Féin demands action against landlords ‘jacking up’ rents

Eoghan Murphy insists Catherine Byrne got ‘no deal’ for vote

Government reveals Housing First targets for local authorities around the country

More in this Section

Gynaecology services ‘on back foot for long time’

SEC to consider impact of exam appeal ruling

A lot of noise and long way to go to polling day

Sculptor who revolutionised fracture treatment in First World War honoured in Armagh


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

    • 6
    • 7
    • 21
    • 37
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »