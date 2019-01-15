Hotel site owners in Cork given 12 weeks to deal with rubble

The owners of a prime riverside site in Cork have been given three months to deal with a vast rubble mound left following the demolition of a landmark office block.

The city’s head of planning, Pat Ledwidge, told councillors last night that the owners of the former Revenue Commissioner’s site on Sullivan’s Quay could face enforcement action if there are no signs of progress on the issue by March.

BAM acquired the Sullivan’s Quay site from the Revenue Commissioners in 2006 and was granted planning permission in 2009 for offices and a 183-bed hotel.

That project was shelved during the economic crash.

It lodged new plans in 2017 for a bigger scheme to include a 220-bed hotel in a 12-storey cylindrical tower, and a six-storey office block providing almost 8,000sq m of office space.

That project got planning permission from the city council but was appealed.

The same developers are also proposing to build the 6,000-capacity event centre on the former Beamish and Crawford brewery site just across the river.

The developers facilitated the use of the vacant Revenue building for a time by an artistic collective and as a gallery space before they ordered the building vacated early last year ahead of its demolition.

The wrecking balls began to swing last March and the building was completely levelled by May.

The following month, An Bord Pleanála gave the hotel and office project the go-ahead but the vast rubble mound from the demolition phase remains on site.

Cllr Tim Brosnan raised the issue at last night’s council meeting.

He asked if the rubble remains on site because of what he said he was told is a lack of suitable demolition material processing sites in the Cork area.

Mr Ledwidge said he was not aware that it was an issue but he said he gave councillors a commitment before Christmas that the issue is being addressed.

He said if the rubble issue hasn’t been dealt with by mid-March, officials will consider using vacant sites legislation to force action.

It could see the site owners being hit with levies of up to 7% of the value of the site.

The proposed hotel, once built, will be the largest in Cork. BAM has previously said that it has secured a premium international hotel brand to operate it.