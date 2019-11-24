Hostel proposal 'not remotely viable' for James Joyce’s 'House of the Dead', says Councillor

The development of a 56-bed hostel on the site of James Joyce’s 'House of the Dead' on Dublin’s quays "will diminish the fabric, layout and character of the building", according to Dublin City Councillor Deirdre Conroy.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor has told the Council that the plan for the overhaul of the protected structure that was once home to James Joyce’s grand aunts and the setting of Joyce’s best known short story, ‘The Dead’, “is not remotely viable for such a significant protected structure”.

Last month, Fergus McCabe and Brian Stynes lodged plans to change the use of the former visitor centre at 15, Usher’s Island, Dublin 8, into a tourist hostel.

However, in a formal objection against the plan, Cllr Conroy said: “As the property is such a significant cultural and architectural element of Dublin’s heritage, based on its Georgian architecture and its residential use by James Joyce’s family and the literary genius in his work, The Dead, it is not considered appropriate for this change of use.”

Cllr Conroy, who is also an architectural conservation specialist, said: “Restoration for cultural purpose, as a public and tourist attraction is of more significance.”

Already, the proposal has generated a backlash from the arts community with 99 prominent Irish and international writers, artists and academics writing a letter calling on the Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan and Dublin City Council to “save” the house due to its literary importance.

The signatories include Colm Tóibín, Anne Enright, John Banville, Sally Rooney, Edna O’Brien and Salman Rushdie and their letter stated:

In the decades since Joyce’s death, too many of the places that are rendered immortal in his writing have been lost to the city. Let us not repeat this mistake today.

However, an Architectural Heritage Assessment (AHA) lodged with the contentious plan states that the proposal "provides a sustainable new future for an important historic building".

That is according to author of the AHA, Conservation Architect, Duncan McLaren who said that from a conservation perspective, the proposals “are considered to be acceptable in principle on the grounds that it will facilitate an appropriate sustainable use for the redundant building”.

Employed by the applicants to draw up the AHA, Mr McLaren found that the interventions proposed “protects all original surviving decorative plasterwork, joinery and other original historical features”.

Mr McLaren also found that “the proposed development is expected to have a positive impact in providing a sustainable new future for an important historic building that is significant for its architectural character, and also its cultural and artistic significance both in fact and as depicted in writing, drama and painting”.

Mr McLaren added that the impact of the proposal on the fabric and the visual character of the building is considered to be moderate to low and acceptable in terms of architectural conservation.

The applicants’ planning consultants, Brock McClure, in a planning report state that the proposal offers a unique experience to visitors of the hostel “who wish to become immersed in Joycean Dublin”.

Brock McClure said that the plan represents a “significant planning gain” through “the provision of a quality restored protected structure at this high-profile location”.

They contend that the proposal “is deemed essential to revitalise this protected structure at this key location on Usher’s Island in order to offer quality buildings in central areas that will attract vitality and footfall”.

The planning consultants state that the proposal “provides for the refurbishment of the protected structure, to protect and highlight the architectural specificity of the protected structure while offering practical accommodation”.

They said that in addition to its literary and cultural appeal, the site is conveniently located to a number of major city tourist attractions - Guinness Storehouse - 12 minute walk, Dublin Castle - 17 minute walk and Trinity College Dublin - 20 minute walk.

They claim that the proposal “provides an opportunity to secure the remaining historic and cultural value of the building”, while the proposed cafe use at basement level "is an opportunity for the general public to access the Joycean building and it is envisaged that some of the space at this level could be used for cultural displays associated with its heritage”.

Brock McClure also claim that the proposed works will restore the character and improve the setting of this protected structure and will offer an active and vibrant development of high quality in a key area of this city and contribute to the vitality and activity of the quays.

A decision will be made on the application in December.