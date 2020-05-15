News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Hospital permitted by court not to ventilate brain-injured woman suffering 'litany of conditions'

Hospital permitted by court not to ventilate brain-injured woman suffering 'litany of conditions'
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 06:18 PM

A hospital has secured interim High Court orders allowing it not to resuscitate a brain injured woman, aged in her fifties, with “a litany of conditions” and a “very poor” prognosis.

David Leahy BL said it was a “grave” application for orders permitting clinicians not to ventilate or resuscitate the woman should she suffer cardiac arrest as they considered that would further deteriorate her already very compromised position, was not in her best interests and would not alter her prognosis.

The hospital’s treatment plan involved what was “likely to be end of life care” with ward-based management, conventional oxygen therapy and no ICU admission or CPR, he outlined.

The woman’s family had expressed opposition to that plan and had argued she should be resuscitated if required, but there was a more recent indication their position may alter and they had sought more information on the hospital’s proposals, he said.

The hospital’s application was being made in the clinical best interests of the woman and was not based on any consideration of scarce ICU resources, counsel stressed.

On foot of medical reports the woman lacks capacity to make decisions on her treatment, the hospital wanted orders directing an inquiry into whether she should be made a ward of court, he said.

READ MORE

Man begins High Court challenge to Gardaí's refusal to return seized car

Pending the inquiry, it wanted the interim orders allowing it treat the woman in accordance with what her clinicians considered in her best interests.

Mr Justice Mark Heslin said today he was satisfied the evidence in this "very difficult" case was sufficient to trigger the court's wardship jurisdiction and it was in the best interests of the woman to make the interim orders.

He directed an independent medical doctor to assess the woman’s capacity and returned the matter to next week. He was told the woman’s family would participate in next week’s hearing.

In his ruling, the judge noted the doctors considered resuscitation or ventilation would be futile given the woman's condition and prognosis and had potential to worsen that prognosis and cause irretrievable deterioration to her quality of life and unnecessary suffering which was "impossible to justify".

Earlier, outlining the background, Mr Leahy said the woman has severe neurological damage as a result of acquired brain injury, extensive care needs and very compromised capacity. She suffers from a range of conditions, is tube fed, non ambulant, sleeps some 22 hours daily and is doubly incontinent.

She was admitted to hospital from a nursing care unit last March after experiencing respiratory arrest and was ventilated. She was again admitted to hospital earlier this month for surgical reasons and remains there.

Her treating clinician, and an intensive care medicine consultant, were both of the view the woman lacks the necessary capacity to understand and decide on her treatment. Both agreed her prognosis is very poor and that CPR or ventilation should not be administered in the event of cardiac arrest or further respiratory failures.

The hospital wanted to have the necessary legal framework to treat the woman in line with the clinical view as to what is in her best interests and wardship would provide that framework, counsel said.

READ MORE

Monaghan man facing extradition to UK over migrant deaths is remanded in custody

More on this topic

Concrete block held over man's head during violent attack, court hearsConcrete block held over man's head during violent attack, court hears

Interim examiner appointed to Joe.ie owner Maximum Media Interim examiner appointed to Joe.ie owner Maximum Media

Man convicted of raping his daughter can continue hunger strike, court rulesMan convicted of raping his daughter can continue hunger strike, court rules

Financial fund claims that pair are trespassing at apartment designed for social housing useFinancial fund claims that pair are trespassing at apartment designed for social housing use


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

courthospitalTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Hospital investigated after late reporting of almost 300 coronavirus casesHospital investigated after late reporting of almost 300 coronavirus cases

Department misses 2019 target for social homes by almost 500Department misses 2019 target for social homes by almost 500

Main parties' tax commitments among issues stalling deal at govt formation talksMain parties' tax commitments among issues stalling deal at govt formation talks

Row prompted by Covid-19 handbag fears ends in court appearance for Cork manRow prompted by Covid-19 handbag fears ends in court appearance for Cork man


Lifestyle

Missing salon peels and manicures? Rachel Marie Walsh's pick of May's beauty launches keeps you glowing and golden.Product Watch: Glowing and golden in May

What's Fred Flintstone's wife's name? Who was lead singer of the Boomtown Rats? ... and plenty more to test your knowledgeScene & Heard: the culture quiz for all ages

Des O'Sullivan reports on an auction world that not so long ago was beyond our imaginingsWelcome to the virtual viewing room

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of the weekend's TV offerings.The weekend's TV highlights: Marty Whelan revisits Eurovision

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »