Hospital consultants threaten industrial action over pay cuts on new entrants

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 10:24 AM

Hospital consultants are threatening industrial action in a row over pay for those hired since 2012.

Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) President Peadar Gilligan is warning patient safety is at risk from what he describes as "unjustifiable and counter-productive pay discrimination".

He said the IMO is moving towards taking industrial action in the New Year to resolve the ongoing dispute.

The union said that 63% of consultant members are prepared to carry out workplace disruption over the 30% pay cut imposed on recruits after 2012.

