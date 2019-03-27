Homeless figures surpass 10,000 for first time

The number of people in emergency accommodation has surpassed 10,000 for the first time ever in Ireland.

According to The Department of Housing, 6,480 adults and 3,784 children were living in emergency accommodation in February. The figures include 1,707 families.

This in an increase of 160 children and 117 adults from January. January figures saw 9.987 homeless people accessing emergency accommodation.

Depaul CEO Kerry Anthony said: “To see the figures reach over 10,000 is hugely disheartening. It indicates that many challenges remain with regards to homelessness in Ireland.

"We need to be continuously looking at and monitoring the reasons behind these increases. However, it is not enough to identify the reasons, we must also act upon this knowledge.

“For any person or family to find themselves homeless can have a detrimental impact on their lives, no matter how brief their stay in homelessness is.

"We need to work together and look at ways of preventing people and families from entering homelessness and moving people out of it as quickly as possible.”

Labour Housing Spokesperson Jan O'sullivan said: "These figures are just another reminder of how unfit for purpose Rebuilding Ireland has become. A further 160 children without a home is unacceptable and it is closing in on 4,000 children.

“The Government can push through emergency laws on fishing in a week but can’t take the time to tackle this national crisis."

Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn said: “Any increase in people entering homeless is unacceptable, but we now have a repetitive narrative that government are not adequately responding to. Month on month we are seeing more and more families and children becoming homeless. 160 children becoming homeless in a single month is a result of complete systemic failure on the government and Minister Murphy’s part.

"We now have 10,264 homeless people for the first since records have been kept. A full re-evaluation of homeless services is required, government policy has and is failing and it is now time for the Minister to consider his position and the Taoiseach to intervene in this crisis.”