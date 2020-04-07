Holohan: Public will know if restrictions will be extended before Friday

The State's Chief Medical Officer says the public should not be surprised if restrictions on work and travel are extended beyond this Sunday.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the Republic has risen to 174, after 16 more people were confirmed to have died from the virus.

There are now over 5,300 confirmed cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to discuss further extending movement restrictions but a formal recommendation will not be made until Friday.

However Dr Tony Holohan says people will know before then if the measures will remain in place.

"What we will do over the course of the week, I will be as honest and open with you as I can be so it won't be that I will reveal everything in one go on Friday.

"As the week progresses and our impression of where we are is increasing either in one direction or another I will share that with you.

Wherever we arrive at formally on Friday won't be a surprise to you.

Yesterday, there were 370 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed.

Health Minister Simon Harris says the rate of growth is slowing but is still too high.

"There are some encouraging signs there in terms of the rate of growth but too early to say.

"We are entering a very, very crucial week.

The virus is very much here, it is still at an unsustainable level. While we are making progress, we are not yet where we need to be.

Minister Harris said that there are still a number of worrying signs including the 99 clusters reported in nursing homes across the country and the number of ICU beds.

"This is all about saving lives. As tough and challenging as these measures are we are going to stay the course until we get to a point where we can say it is safe for our people to return to a degree of normality."

The HSE has urged anyone who is awaiting a test for Covid-19 to seek medical help if their condition deteriorates.

Chief clinical officer Colm Henry says people should contact their GP or medical services if feeling increasingly unwell.

