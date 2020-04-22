News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
High Court orders arrest of ferry ship due in Dublin Port this evening

By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 02:07 PM

A High Court judge has ordered the arrest of a ferry ship which is due to dock in Dublin Port this evening.

The warrant for the arrest of the ship, Norbank, a car passenger and freight ferry, was sought over an alleged debt of €381,000 owed in relation to charter fees on another vessel.

Seatruck Ferries Ltd with registered offices at North Quay, Port of Heysham, Morecambe in Lancashire, UK had sought the arrest warrant.

Counsel for the company James Lawless BL told the High Court the warrant for the arrest of the Dutch registered vessel Norbank was sought in respect of security relating to a claim for the sum of €381,000 which Seatruck Ferries claims it is owed by P&0 European Ferries (Irish Sea) Limited, the owners of Norbank in respect of charterparty hire.

The Norbank travels the Irish Sea between Liverpool and Dublin and is due in Dublin Port at around 5pm this evening.(wed)

The claim relates to the charter of the MV Clipper Pennant to P&0 European Ferries (Irish Sea) Ltd by Seatruck Ferries at a daily rate of €12,500 for a year from November 2019.

It is claimed the €381,000 allegedly owed related hire from April to May and for passenger costs for February 2020.

Counsel told the court the arrest of the Norbank was being sought because P&0 European Ferries (Irish Sea) Ltd owned Norbank and the MV Clipper Pennant was also chartered to P&0 European Ferries (Irish Sea) Ltd.

In an affidavit to the court the solicitor for Seatruck Ferries, Helen Noble said the sums allegedly owed were due for payment on April 8 this year. She said Seatruck Ferries had been notified the MV Clipper Pennant had been detained at Dublin Port over the alleged failure to pay harbour dues. Ms Noble said another vessel chartered or owned by the charterer was allegedly detained at Liverpool Port which it is claimed is due substantial unpaid harbour dues.

Ms Nobel said Seatruck Ferries is very concerned that the sums owed to it will not be paid.

Mr Lawless told the court that a caveat in relation to €30,000 had been received but he said the debt was in excess of that amount which he contended rendered the caveat redundant.

Mr Justice McDonald made the order for the arrest of the Norbank as security for the claim in the proceedings.

