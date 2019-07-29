Here's everything you need to know about Public Services Cards

With Public Services Cards making headlines today, Ryan O'Neill explains what they are and why you might need one.

What is a Public Services Card?

A Public Services Card (PSC) is a card issued to help you access a range of public services. It is usually issued when you are allocated a Personal Public Service (PPS) number, which everyone in Ireland needs in order to access social welfare benefits, public services and certain information.

Your MyGovID account is built upon the PSC, allowing you to create an account on mygovid.ie in order to access Irish government services online.

What does the card look like?

The front of the card holds your name, photo and signature, along with the card’s expiry date.

The back of the card holds your PPS number and a card number. It also holds a magnetic stripe to enable social welfare payments such as pensions to be collected at post offices.

The card will also show whether or not you can avail of free travel, and if you are entitled to bring a companion with you.

When was the card introduced?

The Public Services Card was first introduced in 2011 for social welfare payments and has recently been rolled out to other public services.

Why do I need one?

You need a PSC for access to a range of important public services.

These include accessing social welfare services and applying for your passport for the first time if you are over 18, or if your last passport was issued before January 1, 2005 and has since been reported lost, stolen or damaged.

Citizenship applications also require a PSC. It does not, however, apply to renewals of passports issued after January 1, 2005 or to applications for children.

The card can be used for applying for driving licences or provisional licences, but as of last year this is no longer mandatory, although you do need a MyGovID if you are renewing your licence online.

So what does MyGovID do?

Your MyGovID account allows access to social welfare services including Jobseekers Benefit claims, Maternity Benefit claims, Paternity Benefit claims, Child Benefit claims, as well as to PRSI statements, refund applications and other revenue services.

MyGovID can also be used for student grant applications, to request eligibility for dental and optical visits and to book appointments with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

It is also being expanded this year to provide access to school grant appeals, school transport appeals, an online health portal, online passport renewal and the Affordable Childcare Scheme.

How do I get a Public Services Card?

You can apply for a Public Services Card by making a SAFE (Standard Authentication Framework Environment) appointment at MyWelfare.ie or by going into your local Intreo centre or social welfare branch.

You will need to bring a number of items with you to your appointment including proof of identity (such as a passport), evidence of address (a household bill, financial statement or official letter) and other helpful documents such as a medical card, free travel pass or student card.