Here's all you need to know about the Liam Miller tribute match

The full details of the Liam Miller tribute match have been released.

The game is scheduled for kick-off at 3pm on Tuesday, September 25 in Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but that is not the only event taking place on the day.

Gates will open at 12.45pm and musical entertainment will begin at 1.45pm.

The players taking part in the testimonial will begin warming up at 2.20pm and will take to the pitch to meet President Michael D Higgins ten minutes before kick-off.

At halftime, there will be a number of GAA games, with the day's events due to end at approximately 5pm.

Gardai are urging match-goers to avail of public transport or to walk to the Páirc as there will be no parking around the stadium.

Speaking at Anglesea Street garda station today, Inspector Finbarr O Sullivan said: "We are delighted to be one of the many agencies involved in this tribute match for Liam Miller.

"I would appeal to anyone going to match to use the Bus Eireann shuttle buses from Lapps Quay or walk to Páirc Uí Chaoimh as there is no parking around the stadium and there will be a tow away operation in place.

"The match is due to finish up at 5pm so we know there is going to be traffic delays in Cork City so we would ask that motorists and pedestrians be patient and follow the direction of gardaí and stewards. We have a full traffic management in place for the event which can be viewed on the garda website.

As always, when you are coming to and from the stadium I would ask that patrons respect the local residents and businesses. This is an event for all the family and consuming alcohol out in public will not be tolerated. Most of all, enjoy the match and stay safe.

Liam Miller match event details

12.45pm: Gates Open

1.45pm: Musical Entertainment

2.20pm: Player Warm Up

2.50pm: Players on field – Meet the President

3pm: Match – Kick off

3.45pm: Match halftime

3.50pm: GAA Games – Featuring Eire Og

4.05pm: Match – Second Half

4.50pm: Full time & lap of honour

Transport information

By rail

There is free parking at Midleton, Carrigtwohill, Glounthane, and Little Island train stations.

Patrons can pre-purchase train tickets online from all locations to Kent station in the city, including from Cobh, Middleton and Mallow stations, through www.irishrail.ie.

Bus Eireann will be operating shuttle buses from Kent station to the venue at Páirc Uí Chaoimh starting at 12.00pm.

The distance from Kent Station to the venue is 2.5 kilometres.

By bus

There is a special shuttle bus from Lapps Quay to Monahan Road, which will set down at the entrance to Suttons Coals which is approximately 400 metres from the stadium. The bus will begin operating from Lapps Quay at 12.30pm until 3pm every ten minutes.

Bus Services from Kent Station:

Route 205 and Routes 226/226A provide a connection between Kent Station and Parnell Place bus station which is a one minute walk to Lapp’s Quay for the shuttle service. Route 202 to Mahon via Ballintemple bus stop adjacent to Parnell Place bus station at Merchant’s Quay.

Route 202:

Route 202 operates every ten minutes from the city centre (Merchant’s Quay – Riverside) to Mahon Point via Ballintemple.

Route 202 inbound, operates from Mahon Point Omniplex bus stop to the bus stop on Blackrock Road by the Temple Inn, five minute's walk from grounds.

Routes 215/215A from the bus stop at Johnson & Perrot’s Garage (across the road from Mahon Point Shopping Centre) to Churchyard Lane bus stop, a ten minute walk to the grounds (Route 215), or to Páirc Ui Rinn, five minutes to the grounds (Route 215A)

Post-match:

Additional services will be provided post-concert to bring patrons back to the city. This can be accessed on Blackrock Road close to the Venue Bar.

By car:

There will be no parking at the event site and towing will be in operation.

Cork city car parks:

Paul Street, city centre. Open 24-hours.

North Main Street, city centre. Open until 9.30pm.

Bessboro, Mahon.

Q car parks:

Carrolls Quay, city centre. Open 24-hours.

Grande Parade, city centre. Open 24-hours.

St Finbarr's, city centre. Open 24-hours.

City Hall, city centre. Open 24-hours.

Other car parks:

Patrick's Quay, city centre.

Cork Camogie Club, Mahon.

Mahon Point ice rink.

Black Ash park and ride.

Further information can be found on the garda website here.

Digital Desk