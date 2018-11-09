Home»Breaking News»ireland

Heartbroken Louth student pleas for last memories of dead boyfriend from her lost phone

Friday, November 09, 2018 - 10:27 AM

By Louise Walsh

A Co. Louth student is appealing for help to find her lost phone, containing precious memories of her boyfriend who died suddenly last month.

23-year-old Clare Fagan from Drogheda has made a heartrending plea with whoever may have her phone, just to back up the irreplaceable pictures, texts and recordings that were stored on the device.

Most of the memories lost were of her and her late partner Philip Dowling (aged 30) from Monasterboice, who died suddenly in America last month.

Philip had been visiting Clare, who was on an internship at the University of Purdue in Indiana as part of her final-year environmental health degree, when the tragedy occurred.

She claims her phone went missing from her handbag at a disco in the town last Sunday evening.

The distraught young woman said: "To whoever has my phone, I cannot explain how many personal and irreplaceable memories are on that phone.

"It is a Samsung Galaxy gold A5 with a clear cover and there is a picture of myself and Phil on the lock screen and an ID card with my picture and name attached to the back.

I don't care about the phone, I don't even want the SIM card back. All I'm asking is that whoever has the phone would just back up the pics for me so that they will automatically go to my own database.

"I just want all the pics, texts, videos and recordings of me and Phil singing - I just want them back to remember him. They're the most recent ones I had of him and the last memories of us together," she said.


KEYWORDS

Louth

More in this Section

Irishman John Curran may have been murdered for his mobile

Cork shopowners call for lifting of Patrick Street car ban in run-up to Christmas

Wind and rain warnings forecast gusts up 110km/h and 40mm of rain today

Christmas leave for nurses and doctors expected to go ahead as planned


Breaking Stories

The woman behind the West Cork-shot award-winning film

David Attenborough is striking the right balance with new series

Scene + Heard: What's going on around the country

Ask Audrey: I’ll be looking to attract well-bred types from all over the world, except Waterford

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »