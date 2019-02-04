Healy-Rae sons will deny assault charges

Summonses alleging assault causing harm in Kenmare, Co Kerry, arising from an alleged late-night incident in December 2017, were served over the weekend on two sons of Independent TD Michael Healy Rae, it has been confirmed.

A third person is also facing charges.

One of the men, Jackie Healy Rae, aged 23, has been a parliamentary assistant for his father since the age of 18.

Jackie Healy Rae, left, and Kevin Healy Rae. Picture: Don MacMonagle

In late 2018, it was announced that Jackie Healy-Rae is to contest the local elections in the new four-seat Castleisland area this May.

He is facing a charge of assaulting Kieran James, causing him harm, an offence contrary to Section 3 of the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on December 28, 2017, at Main St, Kenmare.

He also faces a charge of common or Section 2 assault of Mr James, at East Park Lane, Kenmare, on the same night.

In a summons served on Kevin Healy Rae, aged 21, he is accused of assaulting Mr James, causing harm, at Main St, Kenmare.

Both brothers have an address at the family home in Sandymount, Kilgarvan.

A third man, Malachy Scannell, aged 34, of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, is also facing a charge of a Section 3 assault against Mr James on the night at Main St, Kenmare, and of allegedly assaulting another man, Cornelius O’Sullivan, and allegedly damaging glasses belonging to Mr O’Sullivan.

Solicitor for the three men, Pádraig O’Connell, confirmed that his clients attended the garda station in Kenmare over the weekend, on a voluntary basis, to collect the summonses.

Mr O’Connell also confirmed that the cases are listed for the April sitting of a monthly court in Kenmare.

The first issue, he said, will be the matter of jurisdiction, based on the directions of the DPP.

It is the DPP who will direct whether the matter can remain at district court level to be dealt with, or whether it will have to be sent to the higher Circuit Court.

Mr O’Connell said his clients are “steadfastly maintaining their innocence”.

“They will be pleading not guilty,” he said.