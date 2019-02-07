NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Health officials knew of Children's Hospital overrun a month before Budget

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 12:43 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Health officials were told in September last year of a possible €400m overrun at the National Children's Hospital.

The Government has consistently said it was only made aware of the final €450m overrun in November 2018 - a month after the Budget.

However, newly released minutes from the Children’s Hospital Project and Programme Board meeting in September show Department of Health and HSE officials were told then about possible cost overruns of €391m.

The minutes show the top civil servant in the Department of Health raised "significant concern" about the cost of the project.

The board was informed construction was €191m over previous estimates. It was also told the main contractor had submitted €200m more in additional cost claims.

Sitting on that board were Department of Health Secretary General Jim Breslin and then acting HSE Director General John Connaghan.

However, it was another seven weeks before the Government says it was made aware of the final overrun figure of €450m.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said he knew of overruns from August 2018, but did not know the scale of them, and has defended not informing the Taoiseach and Finance Minister until he had a final figure in November.

However, today's revelation shows Minister Harris' top civil servant in the Department was aware of the €391m figure long before that - with overrun concerns raised by the board as early as June last year.

The news comes as it was confirmed that the Public Accounts Committee will ask the head of the Department of Public Expenditure as well as one of its top officials to answer questions about the spiralling costs for the National Children's Hospital.


KEYWORDS

Children's Hosptial

More on this topic

Top Public Expenditure officials to be quizzed on spiralling costs of children's hospital

Harris believes new children's hospital represents good value for money

Donnelly: Harris misled the Dáil about escalating cost of children's hospital

'There is political accountability': Doherty defends Harris and Government's handling of children's hospital scandal

More in this Section

Paedophile caught with child porn after tipping off gardaí on offer to 'share' boy in Cork

Status orange wind warning for three counties as Storm Erik approaches

Court rules Catherine Nevin’s murder conviction can be used in bid to block husband Tom's estate from going to hers

FF TD calls for primary school children to be weighed to battle obesity


Lifestyle

Meet the new Cork judge on Home of the Year

I said ‘yes’ to my kids for a week and this is what happened

Ireland’s next big thing on playlist pop and lessons learned touring with Niall Horan

A question of taste: Mary McGrath, artistic director of First Cut Youth Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »