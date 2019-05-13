NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Harris: More needs to be done to raise awareness of risks of cocaine usage




By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 13, 2019 - 11:24 AM

The Minister for Health has said that more needs to be done to make people aware of the risks of cocaine.

The comment comes after the Chief Superintendent of the Louth division said the country was "loaded" with the drug.

Supt Mangan says the problem needs to be dealt with as a national health issue as he says it is worse than the heroin epidemic ever was.

He warned that "a generation of young people" would be lost until the problem was properly addressed.

Minister Harris says a lot more needs to be done to raise awareness among people of the risks associated with drug usage.

"So not just the idea of being on the wrong side of the law, but actually being on the wrong side of your own health, your own wellbeing and indeed being around for your family into the future," he said.

"My colleague Minister Catherine Byrne is leading an initiative in relation to this. The National Drugs Strategy now talks about taking a health-led approach to drugs, and she'll be bringing forward a number of proposals to government in the coming weeks on this."

Meanwhile, Jason Van Der Velde, an Emergency Medicine Physician with the CUH and West Cork Rapid Response, says cocaine use in Ireland has been de-stigmatised.

"Its use seems to be de-stigmatised, and certainly a drug like cocaine crosses absolutely no boundaries," he said.

"From very affluent, to very socially deprived [areas], cocaine really is affecting all levels of society."

READ MORE

Cork-Dublin train line labelled a 'drug trafficking' corridor

More on this topic

Heroin the most common drug taken for drug users treated in 2017

Groups make push for to decriminalise drug possession

Garda figures indicate big rise in cocaine trafficking

State committee mulls drugs diversion scheme

KEYWORDS

CocaineDrugs

More in this Section

'Beyond time' that Government acknowledges failure to compensate abuse victims, says survivor

Brexit not having a significant impact on consumer savings, survey finds

Plans to build 8,400 homes in south Dublin approved by An Bord Pleanála

'He will be sorely missed': Investigation launched after man dies in paragliding accident


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about vegan leather

7 vegetables even committed vegetarians should get to grips with

Five things for the week ahead

On a wing and a prayer for our old friend Ron

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »