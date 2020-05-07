Harris: Covid-19 reproduction rate is 0.5

Ireland's Covid-19 virus reproduction rate is 0.5, according to Simon Harris.

The Minister for Health told the Dáil on Thursday that the rate is "now considered stable" and the number of admissions to hospital and intensive care units have halved in the last week.

Last week hospital admissions were around 40 a day, this week are down to 20 a day.

Last week ICU admissions were around four to six a day and is now around two a day.

In long term residential care settings, the number of cases is also declining, based on preliminary data, new cases have gone from 100 a day in early April to around 50 per day towards the end of last week.

"These significant decreases are welcome signs of progress, and they are the tangible results of so much hard work across our health service, and indeed across all of our country," Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris met for discussions on Thursday with the Chief Medical Officer

Dr Tony Holohan, to discuss the lifting of public health measures, adding if rules continue to be adhered to, the country can move more safely to the next phase on May 18.

When it comes to consider any further easing of restrictions, the government say they will continue to rely on expert public health advice.

"It can return with ferocity," Mr Harris said.

If we do not remain vigilant and retain our ability to be flexible and agile in our response. We will not risk losing the grounds that we have gained against this disease.

"Our roadmap is published, and we're working to move forward with it, but we do so with all due caution.

"The protection of the health and lives of our citizens will continue to be our primary concern."

Testing capacity remains as advised by the national public health emergency team on April 17.

The target for the HSE is the ability to carry out 100,000 tests per week, operating on a seven day week basis for a minimum of six months.

Minister Harris says "significant progress on building and increasing testing capacity has been made".

The HSE is now stepping up capacity to 15,000 tests a day in the next two weeks, according to the government.