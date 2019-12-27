Half of people attending emergency departments this month have flu, says HSE

Ireland’s flu season struck well ahead of its expected arrival in 2019, and saw a surge in the country’s trolley figures across December.

At the HSE’s winter briefing in Dublin today, health officials said that the number of people on trolleys in emergency departments for the year to date stood at 113,059, some 13,513 — or 13.6%, more than the previous year’s figure.

This massive increase is predominantly attributable to the early onset of influenza-like illnesses, which arrived on Irish shores some four weeks ahead of schedule. Roughly 50% of those people presenting at emergency departments across the country have done so as a result of the flu, Minister for Health Simon Harris told the briefing.

The officials present would not be drawn on what proportion of that large figure had presented unnecessarily. However, roughly a quarter of those in attendance for flu-like symptoms needed to be hospitalised, they said, with the remainder well enough to be discharged following treatment.

Overall the numbers of people on trolleys in emergency departments over the past week is up 641 versus the same week in 2018 — an increase of 118%.

Minister Harris said of the early onset of flu season that there was “no doubt that this is going to put significant pressure on our health service".

The briefing heard that 18 people have died from the flu virus to date this year, which is broadly in line with previous years. That figure is expected to climb to more than 100 by the time the virus has passed.

However the early arrival of the virus is not attributable to a fall in vaccinations, the HSE said, with record numbers having received the free shot this winter.

Those present urged people who think they may have the flu to first consider their symptoms — with the advice being that if you’re well enough to talk and self-medicate then you’re probably well enough to stay at home.

However, “Bear in mind that it is important that you seek advice. If you attend hospital the sickest people will always be seen first,” Anne O’Connor, the HSE’s chief operating officer, said.

However, if someone is very breathless, confused or agitated, and not feeling the need to use the bathroom for more than 12 hours, then it is important that they are seen by a health professional, officials said.

The Minister took the opportunity to welcome the release of the latest health trends in Ireland report, which shows that life expectancy in the country has increased by two and a half years since 2007: “There is some very encouraging information in it. Our life expectancy is above the EU average... and our population is likely to grow for the next 20 years.”

Minister Harris added that he, along with drugs minister, Catherine Byrne, has written to the HSE to propose the establishment of a new 24-hour drugs helpline manned by those living with drug addiction, to complement the HSE’s existing helplines.