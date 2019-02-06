Gsoc to probe garda’s alleged racist language

A senior garda is under investigation concerning allegations he used racist language to describe black people.

The incident, related issues that flowed from it, and a subsequent internal Garda probe, are all included in the investigation by the Garda ombudsman, Gsoc.

It is understood the actions of a former senior officer, who has since retired, are also under investigation.

The initial incident involved an allegation that at a work briefing in 2014 the senior garda referenced a local gang of black youths who were suspected of involvement in burglaries.

He is alleged to have said that “it’s open season on n****rs”.

There were more than a dozen gardaí of different ranks at the meeting. Later, the alleged comment was passed around in the station and eventually Garda HQ and the Department of Justice informed about it.

An internal Garda investigation was conducted. As part of that, a questionnaire was handed out to all who had attended the briefing asking whether they had heard the racist language. It is unclear how many confirmed they had heard it.

The senior garda in question was cleared following the investigation but a junior garda was found to have breached discipline. He was subsequently cleared.

The Gsoc investigation includes examining the internal garda investigation. A complaint about the affair, including how the matter was handled, was made to Gsoc over two years ago.

The ombudsman usually conducts a preliminary inquiry to determine whether a full investigation is required and that stage has now been reached.

The Irish Examiner understands that Garda commissioner Drew Harris, the senior garda, and the retired garda, were all informed in recent days that a full investigation is under way.

A spokesperson for Gsoc said they had no comment to make. The Garda Press Office last night said An Garda Síochána does not comment on Gsoc investigations that may be taking place.

The officer in question is the second senior garda member to come under investigation by Gsoc in recent months. The second case is due before the High Court next week.