GSOC received 1,750 allegations of Garda misconduct in 2019

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 07:02 AM

There were more than 1,750 formal complaints of alleged Garda misconduct last year.

They include allegations of theft, fraud and sexual offences.

These new figures have been released under the Freedom of Information Act.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission received a total of 1,756 complaints against gardai last year, which include 2,829 separate allegations.

The highest number of allegations were made against officers in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, at 907, followed by 174 in Cork city and 140 in Kerry.

There were 12 allegations of both sexual offences and misuse of money or property across the country, while nearly 400 relate to abuse of authority.

While 728 complaints remain open at this stage, only four breaches of discipline have been identified so far.

GSOC says the 2019 figures are not conclusive at this stage, but Jim Mulligan, the president of the Garda Representative Association, notes the total number is down on 2018.

"This shows improving trends because they're actually down in the region of 9% on the 2018 figures," he said.

"One of the things, in particular, I noticed in it is that there was only four upheld of those investigated in 2019, which resulted in advice or warning and one with a minor fine."

The total cost of running GSOC last year was nearly €10.7m, with 126 staff in the organisation.

