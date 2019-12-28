News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Group will examine supports for asylum seekers, including direct provision

Group will examine supports for asylum seekers, including direct provision
Bulelani Mfaco, a representative of the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) group
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Saturday, December 28, 2019 - 12:01 AM

The Government has announced the establishment of a special group to examine the supports afforded to asylum seekers, including direct provision, which will be chaired by a former secretary general of the European Commission.

It will be tasked with advising on the development of a long-term approach to the provision of supports to asylum seekers, and identifying best practice in European countries.

The group is chaired by Catherine Day, former secretary general of the European Commission, and its membership includes Frances Ruane, a former director of the Economic and Social Research Institute; Nama chairman Frank Daly; Niamh O’Donoghue, a former secretary general of the Department of Social Protection; Conn Murray, a former CEO of Limerick City and County Council; Fiona Finn, CEO of Nasc, the Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre; and Bulelani Mfaco, a representative of the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) group.

The Justice Minister, Charlie Flanagan, described the investigating panel as “a small number of highly experienced individuals” who will “devise long-term approaches to supporting asylum seekers”.

“I am pleased that we can draw on their expertise to see if there are new ways in which we can better meet the needs of asylum seekers and ensure we can adapt quickly to any variations in demand,” said Mr Flanagan.

This is a complex issue for all EU member states and there is no doubt that we have just to learn from each other.

"While substantial improvements have been made to our reception system in recent years, we are constantly looking to improve our service.

"In particular, I want to see better medium- and long-term planning embedded in our thinking.

“Dr Day’s experience as secretary general to the EU Commission is particularly important and valuable, and the group will engage with member states as well as the European Asylum Support Office to identify systems and practices that could potentially be used here.”

David Stanton, the minister of state for equality, immigration and integration, said it is important that the group contains individuals with direct experience of the asylum process and the reception system.

“We have seen at first hand the concerns of communities when new accommodation centres are first mooted in their areas,” said Mr Stanton.

“While we have recently had successful outcomes in opening new centres in Borrisokane, in Ballinamore, and in Ennis, the expert group will look at how we can engage more effectively with communities so that we can work together to respond to the needs of asylum seekers and of local residents.

"This is essential for successful integration opportunities.”

READ MORE

Calls for a Border poll risk repeating mistakes of Brexit – Ryan

More on this topic

Report calls for the abolition of direct provisionReport calls for the abolition of direct provision

Direct provision centre in Co Limerick ‘like Guantanamo Bay’ - reportDirect provision centre in Co Limerick ‘like Guantanamo Bay’ - report

Asylum seeker housing situation ‘perilous’; 39 direct provision centres fullAsylum seeker housing situation ‘perilous’; 39 direct provision centres full

Victoria White: Justice minister must build a Road to Damascus for us on immigrationVictoria White: Justice minister must build a Road to Damascus for us on immigration


TOPIC: Direct Provision

More in this Section

'Worrying trend' sees 16 arrested for drink driving on Christmas day'Worrying trend' sees 16 arrested for drink driving on Christmas day

St Stephen's Day sales brings out shoppers at 6am for the best dealsSt Stephen's Day sales brings out shoppers at 6am for the best deals

Childline contacted every two minutes on Christmas dayChildline contacted every two minutes on Christmas day

Man in court charged with Belfast murdersMan in court charged with Belfast murders


Lifestyle

I REMEMBER when we were small, whenever we’d ask my mother what she wanted for Christmas, she’d reply that she wanted “a bit of peace”.Learner Dad: 'I’m getting too old to be lying on the ground'

Suzi Godson offers ups some relationship advice.Sex File: Partner’s rhythm method hitting a bum note

There are plenty of simple yet enjoyable ways to spend quality time with your kids post Christmas Day, says Ed Power.How to keep the kids entertained in the days after Christmas

Ireland’s elite athletes have one ambition for 2020 — to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to four contenders about the steps they are taking to foster a winning mindset.Four elite athletes on the steps they're taking to qualify for the Olympics

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »