Greyhound track protestors 'delighted with outcome' as they reach settlement with Shelbourne Park

A High Court injunction limiting the extent of a protest against the greyhound racing industry outside Shelbourne Park track has been lifted following settlement talks.

The order was discharged as part of an agreement entered into between the protesters and the operators of Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium Ltd, which obtained the injunction last November.

As part of the settlement the protesters will continue their peaceful protests outside the track on Saturday evenings and will abide by certain agreed conditions.

The protesters, whose legal costs are to be paid by the track operators, acknowledge the operator's right to promote and organise greyhound racing events at the track.

The protesters also acknowledge in the agreement the entitlement of the track's patrons and employees to attend such events.

As part of the agreement the operators said they were happy to remove any insinuations made during the proceedings that the protesters had any involvement with leaflets sent to the track's neighbours.

Those leaflets contained threats that the resident's property would be damaged unless they supported the protests.

The protesters had denied any involvement with the leaflets which are the subject of a Garda investigation.

The injunction prevented the six named protesters, and any other person who had knowledge of the order from conducting what has been an ongoing action within 50 meters of the track's entrance.

It also restrained the defendants from impeding, obstructing or interfering with the access to the stadium.

The protests at the centre of action began last year following an RTE television exposé of certain practices in the greyhound industry.

The operators, in seeking the order, claimed that protests have gone beyond what could be described as being a peaceful protest and claim that protesters had intimidated, and verbally abused patrons attending the track.

The claims were denied, and the defendants had argued that there was no basis for the granting of the order against them.

On Tuesday, the operators returned to the Court seeking to have an order limiting the protests, but was not seeking to have the 50m exclusion zone retained, kept in place until the full dispute had been determined.

However, following talks between the parties Mr Justice Tony O'Connor was informed by Rossa Fanning SC for the plaintiff today that the case had resolved and the proceedings could be struck out.

As part of the agreement Catherine Woods of East Wall Ringsend, Bernie Wright Foxhaven, Shallon, The Ward, Co Dublin and Conor Brady and Noiren Carrigg both of Carnoustie, Annaghlong, Gorey, in Co Wexford will ensure certain protocols will be put in place during the protests.

Those defendants, represented by Peter Bland SC, who said his clients were "delighted with the outcome, and instructed by solicitor Donal O'Neill, will ensure stewards in high visibility jackets will be put in place during the protests.

The stewards will ensure certain protocols will be put in place including that the protests will take place on a public path at least 3.5m from the stadium entrance.

The protesters will also confine the content of their posters, banners and slogans to the plight of greyhounds and not about customers or employees of the track operators.

The two other defendants Laura Broxson and Tawnie Ocampo of Burnell Green, Northern Cross, Malahide, Co Dublin,represented by Conor Devalley SC agreed to abide by the protocol at any future protest outside the track they attend.

Mr Justice Tony O'Connor welcomed the settlement.

The Judge said he was not being critical of any party in the action, or their advisiors.

However, with the benefit of hindsight the judge said that it would have been better for all sides had the defendants been put on notice of the proceedings before the ex-parte injunction was sought last November.

Some of the events referred to in the action, the judge added, had occurred some months before the injunction was sought.

The Irish Council of Civil Liberties (ICCL) which has concerns about the order, has been added as an 'amicus curiae' or friend to the court.

It became involved as it says the case raises important issues concerning the rights to freedom of speech and to assembly.