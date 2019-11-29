Greyhound track operators secure temporary injunction against Shelbourne Park protestors

Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium has secured a temporary High Court injunction limiting protests against greyhound racing that have been taking place outside the facility for several months.

The order was sought against the protesters by Shelbourne Greyhound Stadium Limited, which operates the Dublin-based greyhound racing facility.

The temporary injunction, which prevents protesters from being conducted within 50 metres of the stadium's entrance, was sought days after a Garda investigation was launched after threatening leaflets were put through the doors of residents living within the vicinity of the stadium.

The leaflets, the High Court was told, encourages the residents "to help shut down the stadium."

The leaflet added that the residents have "sat on the fence too long", and it was "time to act". If they failed to act the leaflet said that "severe measures" will be taken against them and their property.

The leaflet adds that "We do not want blood on our hands, do you?" and that "We are outside Shelbourne Park every Saturday night join us."

Seeking the injunction, Damien Keaney, Bl for the Stadium said the protests by those opposed to greyhound racing commenced earlier this year following RTE Investigate's broadcast about the Irish greyhound industry.

Since then groups of between 100 and 20 people have protested, some with banners calling on greyhound racing to be banned, close to the stadium's entrance.

Counsel said the protest has damaged the stadium’s business, and claims its patrons are being allegedly intimidated and harassed by the protesters.

While the stadium has no issue with a peaceful protest, the situation had now escalated, counsel said, and the leaflets dropped to local residents were "grotesque, gruesome and menacing".

His clients are now fearful that matter could turn violent, counsel said.

There were also health and safety concerns as the area around the entrance to the stadium is narrow and experiences heavy traffic, counsel added.

At the High Court today Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds said she was satisfied, on an ex-parte basis, to grant the Stadium an interim injunction against five named defendants, allegedly involved in the protests.

The action is against Laura Broxson and Tawnie Ocampo of Burnell Green, Northern Cross, Malahide, Co Dublin, Catherine Wood of East Wall Ringsend, and Conor Brady and Noiren Carrigg both of Carnoustie, Annaghlong, Gorey, in Co Wexford as well as persons unknown.

The Judge noted that the stadium alleges that the named defendants are the main organisors of the protests.

The order prevents the defendants and any other person acting with them or who has knowledge of the making of the order from impeding, obstructing or interfering with the access to the stadium.

The court also ruled that any protest must be conducted at least 50 metres away from the stadium entrance.

The judge voiced her concern about the recent escalation of matters as described to the court and directed that the Gardaí be made aware of the making of the order.

The contents of the leaflets, she said, are particularly concerning.

However, the judge said she had also to be mindful of the right to peaceful protest. The matter was made returnable to a date next week.