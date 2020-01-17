News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Election 2020 home
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Greens say proposed Cork to Limerick motorway 'makes no sense'

Greens say proposed Cork to Limerick motorway 'makes no sense'
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 10:33 AM

The leader of the Green Party believes the proposed Cork to Limerick motorway makes no sense.

Eamon Ryan thinks investment in public transport should be made a priority rather than developing roads.

Speaking on climate change, he says it would be better for any upgrades to join the existing road network.

Deputy Ryan said the future of transport in Ireland is rail.

"If you want to build up Cork and LImerick you build in Cork and Limerick, and you build public transport in Cork and Limerick", he said.

"The motorway as planned between Limerick and Cork, going through Buttevant, in my mind makes no sense."

He continued: "It's a huge expense and it will not work. It arrives at a traffic jam in Cork and the same at the other end in Limerick."

READ MORE

Election 2020: Crime and health to dominate day three of campaigning

More on this topic

Election 2020: Crime and health to dominate day three of campaigningElection 2020: Crime and health to dominate day three of campaigning

McDonald hit by fallout from Holohan slursMcDonald hit by fallout from Holohan slurs

Donohoe intervenes to quell ‘bullying’ rowDonohoe intervenes to quell ‘bullying’ row

Old beliefs destroying our world: Our aversion to change is a real threatOld beliefs destroying our world: Our aversion to change is a real threat


TOPIC: Election 2020