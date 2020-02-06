GPs to be issued with protective equipment packs to combat spread of coronavirus

Update: GPs across the country are being sent 3,000 protective equipment packs to prepare for a possible coronavirus outbreak here.

The HSE has said there is no confirmed case in Ireland and people are extremely unlikely to catch the virus off another person here.

It comes as a third person in the UK has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The patient, who did not contract the illness in the UK, has been taken a special infectious diseases centre.

Earlier: Man in isolation amid coronavirus concerns at Cork University Hospital - reports

A man at Cork University Hospital has been placed in isolation due to coronavirus concerns, according to reports.

The Echo reports that an Irish man, mid-20s, presented at the CUH "with symptoms similar to those of the virus."

The paper reports that following an assessment, fears were raised "that he could have coronavirus and he was placed in isolation". They say tests are ongoing.

When contacted, the Department of Health said that to date "there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ireland."

A department spokesperson added: "The Department does not comment on individual cases, other than confirmed cases.

"Ireland is well positioned to detect and respond to a case of novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that might arise here.

"The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) website is updated daily at 13.00 with the latest information about the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)."

The news comes as two Irish passengers are confined to their cabins on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan over coronavirus fears.

They are among thousands of passengers who will be quarantined for two weeks on the Diamond Princess after 20 people tested positive for the infection.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

It was announced yesterday that Ireland is to spend half a million euros as part of global efforts to control the spread of coronavirus.

The money has been allocated to the World Health Organisation (WHO) which is spearheading the international response.

It will be used to support countries in preparing for and responding to the potentially deadly infection.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said: “The rapid spread of the coronavirus concerns us all. Ireland sends its deepest sympathies to those who have been affected and salutes the work of the dedicated health service professionals who are assisting those communities most impacted.

“While the virus is currently concentrated in China, the WHO assesses that it may spread further and is a particular concern in regions where health systems could quickly be overwhelmed. It is vital to take early, co-ordinated action to prevent further spread of the virus.

“The Government is allocating €500,000 to the World Health Organisation to assist its vital work to help control the spread of the coronavirus.”

Yesterday, a person understood to be of Chinese origin, has been tested for flu-like symptoms a University Hospital Kerry.

It is understood he was placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

- with reporting by Press Association