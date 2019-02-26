Govt scores 'C' grade for delivering promises to children

The government has scored a C grade in the Children's Rights Alliance annual report card for its overall performance but its efforts on homelessness were deemed a failure, while concerns persist in other areas, including mental health.

In what is the CRA's 11th such report, the government's overall performance outstripped that of the previous two years.

The highest individual grade awarded in this year's Report Card is an ‘A-‘ for ‘LGBTI+ Children and Young People’, while an F grade was awarded for ‘Child and Family Homelessness’, with the overall homeless figure hovering around the 10,000 mark for much of the past 12 months, including thousands of children.

The government also received a D-grade in the categories of ‘Traveller and Roma Children’ and ‘Mental Health’.

The report, which is put together by the CRA based on how the government fares against previously announced commitments, is adjudicated on by a panel of experts.

It is being launched this morning in Dublin and has already attracted reaction, with Suzanne Connolly, the chief executive of Barnardos, referring to anxiety about homelessness and access to food preventing some children from started school, with two children facing a two-hour trek to access its services every morning.

Reacting to the F grade for the government, Niamh Randall of Respond Housing said children and families "deserved better", tweeting: "Homelessness is devastating for adults, children & families".

Child & family #homelessness awarded an F grade in @ChildRightsIRL #ReportCard2019 launched this morning. Homelessness is devastating for adults, children & families. The almost 10k men, women & children in emergency accommodation deserve better pic.twitter.com/mCR35m3cGr— Niamh Randall (@NiamhRandall) February 26, 2019

The report also makes a number of recommendations, including a national strategy on child sexual violence.