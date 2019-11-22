News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Govt planning to build Direct Provision centres in 13 counties

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 08:52 AM

Plans are being drawn up for new Direct Provision centres with space for 5,500 asylum seekers.

The Government is promising to engage with local communities about the proposed accommodation.

So far this year, more than 3,700 people have applied for asylum in Ireland, the highest number in over a decade which has put pressure on the Government to find enough accommodation for them.

According to the Irish Times, the Department of Justice is looking for providers to operate the new Direct Provision centres.

They will be located in eight regions and cost at least €320m.

Kildare, Wicklow, Meath and Louth will be expected to house 1,200 people followed by 750 in Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.

There will be accommodation for 620 people in Dublin and 617 in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The department is also promising to engage with locals following recent protests against plans for Direct Provision facilities.

