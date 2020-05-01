Govt may close workplaces that do not adhere to social distancing guidelines

The Government is considering closing down workplaces which breach social-distancing rules.

The measure may be introduced as part of plans to reopen the economy.

The Health and Safety Authority would inspect businesses to see if guidelines are being met, and if not, they would be closed, according to the Irish Independent.

DCU Professor at the School of Nursing, Anthony Staines, said businesses will need to change how they operate.

Prof. Staines said: "I think the message that we all really need to absorb is that this virus is probably not going to go away, it's going to be part of our lives for the foreseeable future.

"I hope I'm wrong, I might be wrong, but if it is we're going to have to change what we do and part of that is giving the HSA the authority to ensure that social distancing happens at work. It has issues for all sorts of work spaces."