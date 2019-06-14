News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Govt allocates an extra €450k for HIV treatment schemes in four cities

Friday, June 14, 2019 - 07:29 AM

The Government has announced an increase in funding of €450,000 to prevent and treat HIV.

The HIV Fast Track Cities scheme is being operated in 300 cities around the world, with the help of the United Nations.

Here, the fund will be used to increase HIV awareness and treatment in cities such as Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

Last year was the worst in history for new cases of HIV in Ireland, with 513 diagnoses.

Minister of State for Health Promotion, Catherine Byrne, said stigma may still be preventing people from getting tested for HIV:

Ms Byrne said: "One of the things it is about is reaching into communities and this probably where this is going to be so important that we can reach into communities now.

"Within Dublin, Galway, Cork and Limerick there will be outreach workers and there will be more promotion of services.

"Sometimes it's around the stigma that people don't want to get tested and that's what we are trying to break down, those barriers in communities now.

