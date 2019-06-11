News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government urged to scrap road plans in favour of climate change measures

The Social Democrats private members’ motion will be debated later.
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 01:18 PM

The Government is under mounting pressure to scrap planned roads in the National Development Plan in favour of measures to tackle climate change.

The Dáil will tonight debate a motion calling on the Government to revise public spending commitments to prioritise cycling lanes as well as train and Luas extensions.

The Social Democrats private members’ motion also calls on the Government to publish which projects planned under the National Development Plan will now be delayed or cancelled due to cost overruns with the National Broadband Plan and the National Children’s Hospital.

It follows calls from the Green Party to divert money which had been allocated to roads in the National Development Plan to funding proper public transports.

Socal Democrat TD Roisin Shortall said: "We need to revisit the whole roads programme. We have been saying all along that the focus should very clearly be on public transport and we have highlighted the need for Dart underground, for example, unfortunately the Government rejected that.

There are a number of other projects that urgently need to be prioritised, both in relation to the environment and also in relation to better value for money.

"We are talking of the extension of the Luas to Bray and Finglas, Lucan and Poolbeg - that would be one project that we would like to see brought up the line now. We also want to see progress made in relation to cycling facilities."

Party colleague, Catherine Murphy pointed to the fact that the Dáil has declared a climate and biodiversity emergency on foot of the recent Oireachtas report on Climate Change.

"The Government urgently needs to translate this unanimous political resolve into concrete and meaningful actions to respond effectively and fairly to the accelerating impacts of global warming."

She added that congestion in cities such as Dublin and Cork is having an economic impact as it makes these cities unsustainable.

READ MORE

Renua left with no elected representatives after leader quits party

More on this topic

Government accused of attempting to block Climate Emergency Bill

World leaders ‘are lying about climate change’

Kerry targets climate change denying world leaders at Cork conference

Student activist discusses climate change realities at Our Ocean Wealth Summit

National Development PlanClimate ChangeTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

HSE approves use of Spinraza drug

PDFORRA 'very sceptical' of Dept's plans to overhaul Haulbowline accommodation for sailors

Report shows the extent of binge drinking among young Irish people

Tributes paid to soldier and talented footballer who died in Limerick drowning tragedy


Lifestyle

How can parents keep their children safe on social media?

Children often misread fear in dogs – making a bite more likely

Making Cents: Guidelines for contract of care at residential homes

Youghal-born solicitor on confronting challenges faced as visually-impaired athlete

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »