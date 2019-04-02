Government talks on border arrangements set to intensify

Ministers have been warned that a no-deal Brexit is now becoming very likely as they signed off on further plans to protect Ireland from a UK crash-out.

The Government is ramping up preparations significantly as it faces pressure from other EU countries to provide a plan for the border with Northern Ireland in a no-deal scenario.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney brought two Brexit memos to Cabinet, which convened at 8.30pm after the Taoiseach returned from a meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris yesterday.

It is understood that much of the discussion with the French leader centred around the border and how the single market would be protected if Britain leaves the EU without an agreement.

High-level talks between Ireland, the UK, and the EU have already kicked off around the difficult issue of balancing the need to protect the Good Friday Agreement, while at the same reassuring other EU countries that Ireland is protecting the integrity of the single market.

Mr Coveney yesterday said the Government will now be intensifying discussions with the European Commission on this.

He told the Dáil:

Ireland is not going to allow a situation where the UK leaving the European Union without a deal drags Ireland out of the single market with it.

“We cannot allow that situation. By that, I mean that a response of checks in EU ports on all Irish products is not a runner. It would cause significant damage to our economy and we will not allow it.”

Mr Coveney was pressured by Fianna Fáil’s deputy leader Dara Calleary to reveal what plans are being developed to ensure no hard border returns, while maintaining our EU obligations.

The Tánaiste said the Government is “well prepared in many ways”, adding that there were now regular discussions at EU level.

“The Taoiseach has referred to the conversations that have begun on that issue. There was a meeting last Friday and those discussions will continue into this week,” he said.

“We must find a way to protect the single market’s integrity, but also avoid physical border infrastructure on the border. That is something on which we do not have an agreed plan but this week, and presumably into next week if necessary, we are working on this in the context of a no-deal Brexit.”

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has decided to extend the application of rent pressure zones until the end of 2021.

READ MORE Cork clubs reject radical proposal

Ministers agreed to extend the current scheme aimed at keeping rent increases under control, but are changing the qualification criteria for areas outside Dublin.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is due to publish the full details this week, but the decision to extend the zones is a clear indication of the pressure the lack of housing is having on the system.

A rent pressure zone is an area where annual rent increases have been at 7% or more in four of the last six quarters and where the rent levels are already above the national average. In these areas, rent increases are capped at 4% per annum.

Green Party TD Catherine Martin said the news will come as a “significant relief” to those who otherwise would have been facing significant rent increases.

She said the indication that the criteria for an area to qualify for the RPZ will be changed will be welcome for rural areas of Ireland.