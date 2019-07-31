News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government rejects calls to re-examine appointment of Central Bank Governor

Government rejects calls to re-examine appointment of Central Bank Governor
Gabriel Makhlouf
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 01:11 PM

The Government has rejected calls for the appointment of New Zealander Gabriel Makhlouf as new Central Bank Governor to be re-examined, saying it cannot be undone.

Mr Maklouf has been engulfed in controversy given his role in a scandal in his home country, where a report strongly criticised his handling of the affair.

And then in recent days, anonymous concerns have been articulated from ECB circles about his fitness for office.

The Irish Times reported on Tuesday that two of Mr Makhlouf's predecessors have made their concerns known to the government sources about his skillset.

But Mr Makhlouf, having already been appointed to an independent office by the President on the recommendation of the Government, is all but unassailable in his position.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson 'not entertaining' thoughts of a border poll, says DUP

“The bar to removing the Governor from office is ridiculously high to avoid the position from coming under political fire,” said a senior Government source.

Today, Labour leader Brendan Howlin called for the appointment to be paused and re-examined.

“The Department of Finance has played down the findings of an independent inquiry into the New Zealand budget scandal involving Mr Makhlouf.

"While the report indicated that Mr Makhlouf had not acted in an improper fashion, it was severely critical of his actions and he was criticised for not describing the incident accurately.”

“He has been widely criticised in New Zealand for not taking personal responsibility for the incident and for failing to attend a key parliamentary committee in the aftermath of the incident,” he said.

We are entitled to set a higher bar for the competence of the incoming Governor than the mere absence of deliberate wrong doing.

"The Department of Finance is seeking to whitewash the issues raised in the report,” the Labour leader said.

“It also seems that the Minister for Finance has been less than forthcoming about this appointment.

"The Minister has to satisfy himself that the Governor is the best person to lead the Irish Central Bank and to guide its relations with the ECB at this critical time.

"He needs to explain why he is ignoring the concerns of both former Governors and the ECB itself in relation to this appointment,” Howlin said.

READ MORE

Pair rescued from roof of camper van after being cut off by tide

More on this topic

Central Bank needs to be given stronger powers to sanction banks, says Finance Committee chairmanCentral Bank needs to be given stronger powers to sanction banks, says Finance Committee chairman

Central Bank fines Wells Fargo subsidiary €5.88m over ‘serious failings’Central Bank fines Wells Fargo subsidiary €5.88m over ‘serious failings’

New Central Bank head to address budget leak rowNew Central Bank head to address budget leak row

Appointment of Gabriel Makhlouf as Central Bank Governor shrouded in controversyAppointment of Gabriel Makhlouf as Central Bank Governor shrouded in controversy

Central BankBankingTOPIC: Central Bank

More in this Section

Failure to hold border poll after no-deal Brexit ‘unthinkable’Failure to hold border poll after no-deal Brexit ‘unthinkable’

Fine Gael Senator Paudie Coffey settles defamation case over newspaper articleFine Gael Senator Paudie Coffey settles defamation case over newspaper article

Watch live: Committee hears of ‘deeply distressing’ care standards at creche chainWatch live: Committee hears of ‘deeply distressing’ care standards at creche chain

Upgraded M7 to fully open on FridayUpgraded M7 to fully open on Friday


Lifestyle

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallScaling new heights

WITH roles in prolific TV dramas like Taken Down and Charlie, Cork actor Gavin O’Connor is having a successful career. However he also has a passion for writing, and his first novel, Mojo, was a labour of love. “I sat down one day on the good advice of a friend of mine and it just poured out of me. I finished it pretty quickly. It’s about a boy band who reunite 10 years and 10lbs too late only to be double-crossed by their ex-manager and record company. There was so much comedy to mine from that set-up too,” he says.The shape I'm in: Gavin O’Connor

This season calls for a drop of something clean and refreshing. Keep your cool with Sam Wylie-Harris’ top picks.Crisp and fresh: 7 invigorating white wines to sip this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »