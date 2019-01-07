Government criticised for praising Defence Forces abroad but failing them at home

The Government's being criticised for praising Irish Defence Forces abroad but failing them at home.

The Taoiseach and Minister for Defence are visiting Irish Peace Keeping missions in Mali in West Africa this week.

But PDForra's been describing how soldiers and their families are struggling to make ends meet back at home.

Fianna Fáil's defence spokesperson Jack Chambers says it is a two-faced approach.

"The Taoiseach is abroad and it's important he acknowledges the work of the Defence Forces that are there," said Mr Chambers.

"But at home we've got a massive recruitment and retention crisis that is being outlined by PDForra. Defence Forces are barely able to make ends meet and put food on the table on a weekly basis.

"So it's very much a two-faced approach from this government, where on the one hand they're lauding the Defence Forces.

"But to give meaningful impact to people who work in the Defence Forces you need to restore their pay."