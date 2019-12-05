Government backs down on gambling law after bingo player protest

The Government has backed down on a new law that critics say would have caused bingo halls to close around the country.

Last night, all parties in the Dáil passed a Sinn Féin amendment to the Gaming and Lotteries Bill.

It increases the cap on prize money given out by bingo operators from 50 to 75%.

It means the majority of community-run bingo games will not be affected and follows a protest against the original legislation.

Independent TD Denis Naughten welcomed the news saying: "This is what bingo players have been looking for.

"All of us as TDs have been contacted by organisers and bingo players across the country.

"We are now back to a situation where whatever was the usual that was given out can continue to be given out in community halls right across this country."

Deputy Naughten says that there will be no change to the current system for many bingo players.

"It has now changed to 75% where the prize money is in excess of €5,000. Where the prize money is less than that the current rules continue to apply.

"This is a very positive development and it is great to see all of the TDs from all the political parties in Dáil Eireann unite to get this particular proposal over the line."