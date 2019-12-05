News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government backs down on gambling law after bingo player protest

Government backs down on gambling law after bingo player protest
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 08:53 AM

The Government has backed down on a new law that critics say would have caused bingo halls to close around the country.

Last night, all parties in the Dáil passed a Sinn Féin amendment to the Gaming and Lotteries Bill.

It increases the cap on prize money given out by bingo operators from 50 to 75%.

It means the majority of community-run bingo games will not be affected and follows a protest against the original legislation.

Independent TD Denis Naughten welcomed the news saying: "This is what bingo players have been looking for.

"All of us as TDs have been contacted by organisers and bingo players across the country.

"We are now back to a situation where whatever was the usual that was given out can continue to be given out in community halls right across this country."

Deputy Naughten says that there will be no change to the current system for many bingo players.

"It has now changed to 75% where the prize money is in excess of €5,000. Where the prize money is less than that the current rules continue to apply.

"This is a very positive development and it is great to see all of the TDs from all the political parties in Dáil Eireann unite to get this particular proposal over the line."

READ MORE

Farmers hold 12-hour blockade of Aldi distribution centre over beef prices

More on this topic

Varadkar: New gambling laws will not close bingo hallsVaradkar: New gambling laws will not close bingo halls

Charity says 72 hour window to check online gambler's age should be scrapped Charity says 72 hour window to check online gambler's age should be scrapped

New gambling laws 'a step in the right direction'New gambling laws 'a step in the right direction'

Number of people treated for problem gambling reaches highest ever level Number of people treated for problem gambling reaches highest ever level


TOPIC: Gambling Regulation

More in this Section

Sentence upheld in garda corruption appealSentence upheld in garda corruption appeal

Dara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignationDara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignation

Facebook photos sees man lose court caseFacebook photos sees man lose court case

'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets interior designer Jackie Tyrrell.‘Break the rules and have fun’: Meet interior designer Jackie Tyrrell

Keep your heart healthy this winter – whatever your age.5 ways to lower your risk of high cholesterol

He’s currently playing Professor Saxenfon, ‘the baddie’ in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Everyman in Cork, which runs until January.Question of taste: The Young Offenders' Michael Sands

Edward Norton has put his years on sets as an actor to good use as he writes, directs and stars in Motherless Brooklyn, writes Esther McCarthyHow Edward Norton learnt from the masters

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »