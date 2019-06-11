News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government accused of attempting to block Climate Emergency Bill

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 12:24 PM

The government is being accused of only paying lip service to climate change.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith says their moves to prevent a bill banning fossil fuel exploration from proceeding is a disgrace.

The Climate Emergency Bill has already been held up for over a year and was due before a Select Committee today.

However, the government says it's delaying the bill's progress because it has to outline the cost to the state.

Deputy Smith says if the government can spend €10m protecting Donald Trump, it can afford €250,000 to tackle climate change.

She says this latest effort to delay the bill is a disgrace.

"At the very last minute, and over the weekend when we were all distracted by local and European elections, the government have put what they call a 'money message' on the bill which means that they have to look at what it would cost the people," she said.

"It's pocket money compared to what we've just spent, for example, to defend Donald Trump - €10m plus on his visit."

READ MORE

World leaders ‘are lying about climate change’

More on this topic

Government urged to scrap road plans in favour of climate change measures

World leaders ‘are lying about climate change’

Kerry targets climate change denying world leaders at Cork conference

Student activist discusses climate change realities at Our Ocean Wealth Summit

Climate ChangeClimate Emergency BillTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Swimming ban lifted at all but one Dublin beach

Cabinet set to approve new Fair Deal for farming families

Over 500 plants species became extinct in the past 250 years, study finds

15 sitting days in Dáil before summer break to tackle backlog of legislation


Lifestyle

How can parents keep their children safe on social media?

Children often misread fear in dogs – making a bite more likely

Making Cents: Guidelines for contract of care at residential homes

Youghal-born solicitor on confronting challenges faced as visually-impaired athlete

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »