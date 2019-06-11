Government accused of attempting to block Climate Emergency Bill

The government is being accused of only paying lip service to climate change.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith says their moves to prevent a bill banning fossil fuel exploration from proceeding is a disgrace.

The Climate Emergency Bill has already been held up for over a year and was due before a Select Committee today.

However, the government says it's delaying the bill's progress because it has to outline the cost to the state.

Calling for members of the Dáil to pass her Climate Emergency Bill Solidarity-PBP TD @bridsmithTD says the last 18months have been a “legislative torture” as she faced opposition to her plan to keep fossil fuels in the ground #iestaff pic.twitter.com/q3ZDC2xUNs — Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) June 11, 2019

Deputy Smith says if the government can spend €10m protecting Donald Trump, it can afford €250,000 to tackle climate change.

She says this latest effort to delay the bill is a disgrace.

"At the very last minute, and over the weekend when we were all distracted by local and European elections, the government have put what they call a 'money message' on the bill which means that they have to look at what it would cost the people," she said.

"It's pocket money compared to what we've just spent, for example, to defend Donald Trump - €10m plus on his visit."