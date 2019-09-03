News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Genetics study shows connection between people in Iceland, Donegal and Scotland's western isles

Genetics study shows connection between people in Iceland, Donegal and Scotland's western isles
By Dan Buckley
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 05:39 PM

A study led by experts in human genetics at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and the University of Edinburgh in Scotland reveals a strong genetic connection between Icelanders and residents of Donegal and the western isles of Scotland.

The research project, published in the current edition of the journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, sheds light on the Gaelic component to the Icelandic gene pool and has also found strong genetic connections between the Scots and Norse Vikings.

Researchers investigated the DNA of more than 2,500 individuals with extended ancestry from specific regions across Great Britain and Ireland, with a specific focus on Scotland. The new data from Scotland means this is the first time the genetic map of Britain and Ireland can be seen in its entirety, researchers say.

The study compared the genomes of ancient Gaels buried in Iceland to the modern genetic diversity of Britain and Ireland. The comparison showed that these ancient settlers in Iceland shared the greatest genetic affinity with those on the western Isles of Scotland and the North-West of Ireland.

The map reveals that Scotland is divided into at least six clusters of genetically similar individuals, who cluster together geographically – the Borders, the south-west, the north-east, the Hebrides, Orkney and Shetland.

Some of these clusters, notably those linked with the south-west and Hebrides, share particularly strong affinity with clusters of Irish ancestry.

Researchers were also able to analyse the county of Donegal in more detail than before, revealing it as the most genetically isolated region of Ireland observed to date.

The study, ‘The Genetic Landscape of Scotland and the Isles’, was completed in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, University of Bristol and the Genealogical Society of Ireland. Funding was provided by Science Foundation Ireland, the Scottish Funding Council, Wellcome Trust and Britain's Medical Research Council.

“The discoveries made in this study illustrate from the perspective of DNA, the shared history of Britain, Ireland and other European regions," said Gianpiero Cavalleri, Professor of Human Genetics at the RCSI School of Pharmacy and Bimolecular Sciences.

"People are well aware of historical migrations between Scotland and Ireland but seeing this history come alive in the DNA is nonetheless remarkable.”

READ MORE

Drew Harris: 'Very difficult' to plan future Garda strategies amid Brexit uncertainty

More on this topic

DNA samples to be taken from all serious offenders

DNA samples could be taken from dead

Law reform body backs planned DNA database

DNAIrelandScotlandIcelandTOPIC: DNA database

More in this Section

UK national remanded in custody in connection with €1m drug seizureUK national remanded in custody in connection with €1m drug seizure

'Doctors say her heart isn't even beating anymore, it's just rocking' - Mother pleads for donor for daughter'Doctors say her heart isn't even beating anymore, it's just rocking' - Mother pleads for donor for daughter

Micheál Martin: Government should admit no-deal Brexit expectedMicheál Martin: Government should admit no-deal Brexit expected

Opel Ireland liaising with gardaí in wake of carpark infernoOpel Ireland liaising with gardaí in wake of carpark inferno


Lifestyle

But Greece doesn’t count, says Luke Rix-Standing.6 countries proving Eastern Europe is an untapped tourism goldmine

Could picky eating be damaging your child’s long-term health? A dietitian explains when parents should be worried and what to do about it.Ask an expert: How to spot when your child’s fussy eating is dangerous

The 23-year-old actor consistently shows us what modern gender-fluid dressing looks like.How Timothée Chalamet is changing the game in menswear

Corn isn’t something we eat a huge amount of although every so often, one does get a craving for the almost honey-like sweetness of the little yellow kernels.Curranbinny Chefs: Cooking with corn

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »