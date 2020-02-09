GE2020: Mary Lou McDonald has started govt formation talks with smaller parties

THE MAIN POINTS:

Sinn Féin are polling strongly across the country, according to the tallies

Sinn Féin look set to gain 15 seats

In Wicklow, Sinn Féin's John Brady is set to top the poll ahead of Health Minister Simon Harris.

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn took set to be elected on the first count in Donegal.

Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoighaire ahead of Micheál Martin, Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath in Cork South Central

Indications show neither Leo Varadkar or Micheál Martin will top the poll in own constituencies.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin looks to have secured re-election

Outgoing TDs Regina Doherty, Paul Murphy, Shane Ross and Katherine Zappone look to be in trouble, tallies show

Counting is expected to last at least two days

Sinn Féin could increase its Dáil seat numbers by between 10 and 15, cementing their place as the third large party in Irish politics.

The extent of the surge has led to early calls from within Fianna Fáil for them to open discussions with Mary Lou McDonald's party about government formation.

The first count was in Galway East with no one elected and a raft of first counts is expected over the next hour when we may see the first TD elected to the 33rd Dáil

Even though Micheál Martin has ruled out any coalition deal with Sinn Féin, Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness has said all options must be considered.

Incredibly, in constituencies throughout the country where the party suffered major losses in last year's local elections, Sinn Féin candidates are not only topping the poll, some are coming back with up to two quotas.

The party is up on the exit poll with most of the tallies across the country done. At least 37 of the 42 Sinn Féin candidates are in serious contention for a seat.

Ms McDonald has said she is already started talking to other parties about trying to form a government without Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Arriving at the RDS count centre Sinn Féin President @MaryLouMcDonald says the party have already spoken to @greenparty_ie @SocDems and Solidarity-PBP about forming a Government without @FineGael and @fiannafailparty #iestaff pic.twitter.com/wxMqG7Bioh — Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) February 9, 2020

She drew massive cheers as she arrived at the RDS this afternoon to be thronged by dozens of journalists and photographers.

Speaking at the RDS, she said she wants to explore whether such a new Government would be possible.

"I also have consistently said that I will talk to and listen to everybody, I think that is what grown-ups do and that is what democracy demands."

She said it was "not sustainable" for either Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin "to say they will not speak to us, representatives of such a sizeable section of the Irish electorate."

She said she was not shocked by the country-wide surge in support and acknowledged that the party should have fielded more candidates.

It is a big statement of change. This is no longer a two party system. People want a different type of Government.

Her party could return to Leinster House with as many as 37 or 38 seats based on the current tallies.

As an illustration of how strong the swing to Sinn Féin is, final tallies show that Sinn Féin is set to take a Dáil seat in Roscommon for the first time in 102 years.

In Cork South Central, Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoighaire ahead of three heavy-hitters in Micheál Martin, Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath

Counting staff at Nemo Rangers GAA club in Cork. Pic: PA

In Dublin Mid West, Sinn Féin will be home early with the first two seats through Eoin Ó Broin and Mark Ward, when such a scenario looked impossible just a few days ago.

To illustrate the disruptive nature of the Sinn Féin surge, the final tally in Dublin Bay North put Denise Mitchell on 30% of first preferences, Fine Gael minister Richard Bruton on 16% and Aodhan O Riordain of Labour on 11%. Ms Mitchell was tipped to lose her seat less than two weeks ago.