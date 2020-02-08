Leo Varadkar is due to cast his vote in the General Election as voting is well underway in 39 constituencies around the country.

The Taoiseach is casting his ballot in Scoil Thomais, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald cast her vote at St. Joseph’s School, Navan Road.

Earlier this morning in Cork, Micheál Martin cast his vote at St Anthony's Boys National School in Ballinlough

In the last major survey of the electorate before polling day, Sinn Féin was leading the popularity stakes on 25%, with Fianna Fáil second on 23% and Fine Gael on 20%.

Earlier: Turnout steady as Healy-Raes met with 'vegan' protest

Carmelite Nuns Sr. Catharina Murphy and Sr. Magdalene Dinneen and Making sure to cast their voice at the general election in Loughrea, Co. Galway. Picture: Hany Marzouk

Polling stations in Co Wicklow and Co Limerick have seen some of the highest turnouts in the early hours of voting in the General Election.

St Peter's polling station in Bray is among the highest turnouts early on with 11% in one booth and there is a 10% turnout in Ballybrown, Co Limerick by 10am.

In Carlow, Ballinkillen and Bagenalstown stands at 12% and 15% respectively.

Under 4% of voters had cast their ballots in south Roscommon by 9.30am.

In early to vote in Kerry were TDs Micheal and Danny Healy-Rae

Around 50 supporters of the Healy Raes had also arrived.

First into vote was Cllr Johnny Healy Rae, county councillor, followed by his father Danny the TD and Michael the TD.

However, they were also met by two protesters.

A woman dressed as celery was ejected from a polling station in Kilgarvan early this morning as she attempted to accompany the TDs into vote in his home village.

Gardaí were at the scene.

It appears the pair are vegan and involved in anti-meat eating campaigns.

Speaking afterwards Johnny Healy Rae said:

I have no meas on celery- there’s no meat in it.

Mr Burke said gardaí had identified the protestors and were on the alert.

Meanwhile after an early surge in Killarney voting in Kerry has slowed.

Elsewhere, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has cast his vote in the Muslim National School, Dublin.

Leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan casting his vote in the Muslim National School, Dublin this morning. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Just voted. It’s time for Change. We can do this. Use your Vote, Vote Sinn Féin No. 1 and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/ScY0rKaw8b — Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) February 8, 2020

Earlier: Micheál Martin and Michael D Higgins cast their votes

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has cast his vote as the polling stations around the country have opened for the General Election.

Mr Martin cast his vote alongside his family at St Anthony's Boys National School in Ballinlough, Cork.

Micheal Martin and family voting in the General Election at St Anthony's Boys National School in Ballinlough, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

President Michael D Higgins went to St Mary’s Hospital in Phoenix Park in Dublin to vote.

President Michael D Higgins casts his vote as the polls open in the Irish General Election #GE2020 @PA pic.twitter.com/C66hpxOYj5 — Áine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) February 8, 2020

He was accompanied by his wife Sabina Higgins and they said hello to the assembled press.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald are expected to cast their votes around 12 noon.

Earlier: Ireland goes to the polls

Voting will take place today in the 2020 General Election. Polling stations are open between 7am to 10pm today, Saturday.

This is the first time since 1918 that voting has taken place on a Saturday.

Voters do not need a polling card to vote, but may be asked to show a photo ID at their polling station - a driving licence, passport or student/ employee identity card are among the IDs accepted.

A total of 516 candidates are running in 39 constituencies in this General Election. The 33rd Dáil will have 160 seats - two more than the outgoing one. This is due to a population increas since the last Dáil was formed in 2016.

A party or coalition must win 80 seats to form a government.

A man leaves a Polling Station in Moone, Co Kildare as polls open for the Irish General Election. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

This is the breakdown of the out-going Dáil:

Fine Gael - 47 seats

Fianna Fáil - 45 (excludes Ceann Comhairle)

Sinn Féin - 22 seats

Labour - seven seats

Solidarity-People Before Profit - six seats

Independents - 22 seats

Green Party - three seats

Social Democrats - two seats

Independents 4 Change - one seat

Aontú - one seat

Counting of the votes will begin at 9am tomorrow, Sunday.