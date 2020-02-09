GE2020 main points: Shane Ross rejects idea he has been punished after he loses his seat

THE MAIN POINTS:

Sinn Féin is expected to top the poll in 26 out of the 39 constituencies with a gain of 15 seats

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith has kept her seat in Dublin South Central after the second count

Roscommon-Galway looks set to elect two Independents and one Sinn Fein candidate in the three-seat constituency.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross has conceded his seat in Dublin Rathdown.

Independent TD Michael Lowry has been elected on the first count in Tipperary.

Mayo has elected its first Sinn Féin candidate the Dáil since 1927. Rose Conway-Walsh got through on the first count

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will not be speaking to Sinn Féin about forming a coalition, but Micheál Martin hints at possible deal.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has been elected on the first count in Dublin Central

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan elected on the first count in Dublin Bay South

Sinn Féin's fourth elected TD was Paul Donnelly who came in ahead of the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to first place in the first count.

Election 2020 Results Summary Seats by party Party

% 1st Pref

Seats SF 23.74% 23

IO 15.10% 4

GP 7.74% 3

FF 21.41% 1

FG 20.99% 1

SPBP 2.32% 1

LAB 5.14% 0

SD 3.56% 0 33 of 160 seats filled 0 of 39 constituencies complete View latest results

Solidarity-People Before Profit look set to have a disappointing election and possibly only return two or three of its five outgoing TDs.

As the tallies predicted, Richard Boyd Barrett topped the poll in the south Dublin constituency of Dun Laoghaire, while Brid Smith retained her seat in Dublin South Central.

Brid Smith PBP elected 2nd count pic.twitter.com/bEmk84Clsg — RTEdublinSTHCENTRAL (@RTEdubSCENTRAL) February 9, 2020

However, Paul Murphy is battling to hold his seat in Dublin South West, Gino Kenny has conceded defeat in Dublin Mid West, while Ruth Coppinger is in the chase for the last seat in Dublin West.

READ MORE Disappointing election for Solidarity-People Before Profit possibly returning only three of five TDs

In Wicklow, Fine Gael's Simon Harris is in second place (12%) behind Sinn Fein’s John Brady who has been elected on the first count after topping the poll in comprehensive style with more than 17,000 votes (24%), well in excess of the 11,000 quota.

Shane Ross rejects idea he has been punished after he loses his seat

Twice a poll topper and the first TD elected in 2016, Shane Ross lost his seat on the fifth count in Dublin Rathdown, the same count that saw Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin elected.

Ross said he didn’t attribute the result to his performance as Minister for Transport, but rather the “volatility” of the Rathdown electorate.

“It’s a very volatile constituency. Dublin Rathdown always has been and it’s always punished its poll toppers and I was a poll topper last time and the time before.”

However, he said he did not feel he had been punished by the electorate for entering into Government with Fine Gael.

I don’t think I’ve been punished at all.

"I think what’s happened is that what the constituents have done is said we want to try something else we want a change from Fine Gael and the Independent Alliance and that is absolutely their entitlement and I accept it fully and I wish my successors a great deal of success.”

The alliance had been a “very responsible if radical” part of the Government he said.

“My colleagues and I certainly had an effect on the way government operated and we’re proud of that.”

Peter Casey forecasts another election within months

The former Presidential candidate Peter Casey made a brief appearance at the Donegal count centre in Letterkenny.

He said “of course” he was disappointed to receive only 1.48 of the first preference votes, and blamed “bad timing” and restrictions from Facebook for his poor performance, but did not run out standing for election again: “It’s too early to say. I have no doubt that I will resurrect something, it may not be in politics.”

Mr Casey, who also ran in Dublin West, said it “only cost €500 to get your name on the ballot”, and if had brought people’s attention what he described as “the mistakes of Leo’s government” then it was worth it.

He congratulated Sinn Féin and said “fair play” to the party. “I think they’ve done a wonderful campaign, they just miscalculated how wonderful they were doing.

Here is the moment Leo Varadkar realised he was not elected on the second count in #DublinWest. He got 118 transfers. Peter Casey got 213.#GE2020 #GeneralElection @JOEdotie pic.twitter.com/W2SAiuYpuu — Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) February 9, 2020

“They should have put up another 30 candidates and they probably would have got another 20 elected, for this reason I think we’ll probably be back to the polls within two or three months,” he said.

But he said he was not optimistic a lasting coalition could be formed.

“It’s hard to see how anyone can go into a coalition because Fianna Fáil have said they won’t go with Fine Gael, Fine Gael have said they won’t go with Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin have said they’ll talk to anybody but everybody’s said they won’t go with Sinn Féin.

Peter Casey in Donegal today. Pic: North West newspix

“It’s hard to see how anyone could get a coalition of more than 40, 50, 60 people max and that’s well short of the 80 you need for a stable government.”

Counting is continuing in Donegal, with the results of the first count expected between 8-9pm this evening.

Independent TD Shane Ross has conceded that he will not retain his seat in Dublin-Rathdown.

Deputy leader of the Green Party, Catherine Martin, is the first person elected there with Fine Gael's Neale Richmond and Josepha Madigan poised to take the final two seats..

Varadkar rules out coalition with Sinn Féin as Martin hints at possible deal

The Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has opened the door to a possible deal with Sinn Féin despite "significant incompatibility" between their policy platforms.

Mr Martin said: "There is significant incompatibility in terms of the policy platforms between ourselves and Sinn Féin. I would just have to put that marker down now."

Micheál Martin TD speaking to the press at the Cork North and Cork South Central Count Centre at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

However, he said "the country comes first" and he pointed to the fact the Fianna Fáil facilitated the formation of a functioning government after the last general election.

"There is an onus and an obligation on all to ensure that such a functioning government is formed after this," he said.

Varadkar not willing to talk with Sinn Féin about govt formation

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will not be speaking to Sinn Féin with a view to forming a coalition after the election.

Speaking at his count centre in Dublin, he said his party Fine Gael was “not compatible with Sinn Féin”.

“We are willing to talk to other parties about how we could form a government and give this country a government that can spend the next five years dealing with the problems that we have had to tackle for the past few years.”

Asked if he will speak to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald after she had reportedly reached out to other parties, he said: “No, not at this stage anyway”.

He added: “She has not been in touch with me yet, we would talk on occasion. I understand she has said she is seeking to form a left-wing coalition which does not include Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

READ MORE Varadkar will not talk to Sinn Féin about forming a coalition

“I am not sure that is possible on the numbers so it is going to be a number of weeks before we are in a position to form a government.”

Mr Varadkar has said he is not disappointed in his own performance in the election, despite a Sinn Féin candidate being elected ahead of him.

Speaking at the count centre, the Taoiseach said: “The results are still coming in from around the country and it seems as though we have a three-party system and three parties getting roughly the same number of seats and that is going to make forming a government quite difficult.”

“We do not know yet if any of the parties have enough seats to form a majority in the Dáil. We have to count the votes and see what the lie of the land is tonight and tomorrow. ”

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar as he arrives for the the General Election count at Phibblestown Community Centre in Dublin. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“In terms of coalition speculation, I have made my position and the party’s position clear during the campaign and we won the votes that we won, based on that decision.”

“It is an increase on my vote in the past three elections and I topped the poll the last time which was a nice experience. I have been elected four times in a row and I am very grateful for today.”

Sinn Féin vows to work with like-minded parties after 'election about change'

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald's poll-topping performance in Dublin Central was confirmed when she was the first candidate elected with 11,223 votes.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald celebrates after being elected at the General Election 2020 Count centre in Dublin. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Ms McDonald was embraced by supporters as the result was announced inside the RDS count centre in Dublin.

Asked if the result marked a revolution in Irish politics, Ms McDonald replied: “Yes, you could call it that for sure.”

She said she had been in touch with the Greens, Social Democrats and People Before Profit to discuss the prospect of them joining her party in government.

Sinn Féin President @MaryLouMcDonald tops the poll and is elected on the first count in Dublin Central #iestaff #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/RbB9ePuFej — Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) February 9, 2020

“It’s been an election about change,” she said.

“The extraordinary thing is that it seems that the political establishment – and by that I mean Fianna Fail and Fine Gael – are in a state of denial. They are still not listening to what the people have said.

“I want us to have a government for the people. I want us to have ideally a government with no Fianna Fail or Fine Gael in it. I have started the contact with other parties to explore over the next days whether that is a possibility.

READ MORE McDonald rides crest of wave with Dublin constituency success

“I also have to say this, that in any event I do not accept the exclusion – or talk of excluding our party – a party that represents almost a quarter of the electorate.

“I think that is fundamentally undemocratic.”

'Bad day' for Labour

Labour leader Brendan Howlin conceded it was a “bad day” for his party.

Mr Howlin was facing calls for his resignation from party supporters online even before ballot boxes were open, given the exit poll showed the party's level of support at below 5%.

The party, which has recorded a worse performance than in 2016, when it lost 30 seats, is set to miss out on several of its key target gains, falling victim to the Sinn Féin surge.

“I had hoped to make significant advances, that is not happening, but we are in contention in eight or nine constituencies. I am hoping my comrades across the country will win those final seats and until then, we won't what number will be in the next Parliamentary Labour Party. But it has not been a great day for us,” he said.Dismissing criticism of his party's campaign, Mr Howlin said the Labour messaging was “bang on”.

He called on Sinn Féin to “step over the threshold and take the reigns of power”.

Sinn Féin's Dessie Elllis celebrates his election with party leader Mary Lou McDonald. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Speaking at the count centre in Wexford, Mr Howlin conceded it has been “a bad day for Labour.”

Mr Howlin came second with 9,223 and is expected to be elected in the second or third counts. He was behind Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen who was deemed elected in Wexford with almost 19,000 votes, becoming the party’s first TD in the county in 100 years.

Mythen, who lost his lost his seat on the local council just nine months ago, captured 18,717 first preference votes or 24.75% of the total. The quota to be deemed elected was 12,513.

Sinn Féin's Paul Donnelly elected ahead of Taoiseach as party gets first four elected TDs

Sinn Féin's Donnchadh O Laoghaire is the first TD to be elected to the 33rd Dáil.

O Laoghaire, was deemed elected on the first count a few minutes ago with just over 14,057 votes. The quota was 11,429.

It's almost double his vote in the 2016 general election.

He comes ahead of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin who got 11,023 votes.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney got 9,327 just ahead of Fianna Fáil's Michael McGrath on 9,236 votes.

Sinn Fein’s Paul Donnelly has been elected in Dublin West on the first count.

It means Leo Varadkar is the first sitting Taoiseach who hasn’t topped the poll in his constituency but he will be elected on the second count.

Paul Donnelly. Picture: Collins

Sinn Féin's Eoin O Broin has been elected in the Dublin Mid-West first count.

He managed to get 11,842 votes in the first count there while his party counterpart Johnny Guirke has also been elected in the first count in Meath West with 12,652 votes.

Padraig MacLochlainn, who is expected to be elected in Donegal, has said that Sinn Féin is “deadly serious that we want to be in government” and is in a “very strong position” to negotiate.

Counting is continuing in Donegal, but according to the final tally Mr MacLochlainn and his party colleague Pearse Doherty are both expected be elected on the first count.

Mr MacLochlain said that while his preference “would not be for Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael to be in this next government, we have to look at the numbers.”

He was certain, however, that Sinn Féin “will not enter government unless the core components of our manifesto can be delivered. We need to deliver the real change that people need.

Donnchadh O Laoghaire at the count centre in Cork today.

“That said,” he added, “with the numbers of TDs that we seem to be electing I think we’ll be in a very strong position to negotiate for a very strong government platform.”

Sinn Féin could increase its Dáil seat numbers by between 10 and 15, cementing their place as the third large party in Irish politics.

The extent of the surge has led to early calls from within Fianna Fáil for them to open discussions with Mary Lou McDonald's party about government formation.

The first count was in Galway East with no one elected and a raft of first counts is expected over the next hour when we may see the first TD elected to the 33rd Dáil

Even though Micheál Martin has ruled out any coalition deal with Sinn Féin, Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness has said all options must be considered.

Incredibly, in constituencies throughout the country where the party suffered major losses in last year's local elections, Sinn Féin candidates are not only topping the poll, some are coming back with up to two quotas.

Mary Lou McDonald speaks to media at the RDS in Dublin this afternoon. Picture: PA

The party is up on the exit poll with most of the tallies across the country done. At least 37 of the 42 Sinn Féin candidates are in serious contention for a seat.

Ms McDonald has said she is already started talking to other parties about trying to form a government without Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Arriving at the RDS count centre Sinn Féin President @MaryLouMcDonald says the party have already spoken to @greenparty_ie @SocDems and Solidarity-PBP about forming a Government without @FineGael and @fiannafailparty #iestaff pic.twitter.com/wxMqG7Bioh — Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) February 9, 2020

She drew massive cheers as she arrived at the RDS this afternoon to be thronged by dozens of journalists and photographers.

Speaking at the RDS, she said she wants to explore whether such a new Government would be possible.

"I also have consistently said that I will talk to and listen to everybody, I think that is what grown-ups do and that is what democracy demands."

READ MORE Sinn Féin already in Government formation discussions

She said it was "not sustainable" for either Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin "to say they will not speak to us, representatives of such a sizeable section of the Irish electorate."

She said she was not shocked by the country-wide surge in support and acknowledged that the party should have fielded more candidates.

It is a big statement of change. This is no longer a two party system. People want a different type of Government.

Her party could return to Leinster House with as many as 37 or 38 seats based on the current tallies.

As an illustration of how strong the swing to Sinn Féin is, final tallies show that Sinn Féin is set to take a Dáil seat in Roscommon for the first time in 102 years.

In Cork South Central, Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoighaire ahead of three heavy-hitters in Micheál Martin, Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath

Counting staff at Nemo Rangers GAA club in Cork. Pic: PA

In Dublin Mid West, Sinn Féin will be home early with the first two seats through Eoin Ó Broin and Mark Ward, when such a scenario looked impossible just a few days ago.

To illustrate the disruptive nature of the Sinn Féin surge, the final tally in Dublin Bay North put Denise Mitchell on 30% of first preferences, Fine Gael minister Richard Bruton on 16% and Aodhan O Riordain of Labour on 11%. Ms Mitchell was tipped to lose her seat less than two weeks ago.