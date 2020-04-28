News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí with batons prevent Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters supporters from accessing High Court

Gardaí with batons prevent Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters supporters from accessing High Court
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 11:12 AM

Gardaí and the Courts Service took measures today to minimise attendance at a case management hearing of the High Court challenge by John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty aimed at striking down laws introduced by the State arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the case was mentioned last week, more than 100 supporters of the plaintiffs gathered either in court number one of the Four Courts or in the Round Hall outside the courtroom, creating concerns about possible breach of social distancing guidelines introduced by the Chief Justice and the Presidents of the Courts arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Court number one was cleared of members of the public for the mention of the case before Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy last Tuesday.

Supporters of John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty outside the High Court last week
Supporters of John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty outside the High Court last week

The judge adjourned it for two weeks but listed it for mention today for an update on how the case is being progressed to hearing.

Today, that hearing was relocated to court number 25, the entrance to which is accessible only from Chancery Place, outside the Four Courts complex itself.

Barriers staffed by gardaí were placed at both ends of Chancery Place. Some of the gardaí were armed with holsters containing batons.

Supporters of Ms O’Doherty and Mr Waters gathered outside the main entrance to the Four Courts from 10am and were addressed there by Ms O’Doherty and Mr Waters.

They then sought to enter the Four Courts complex but, after being told by gardaí they had to access courtroom number 25 from Chancery Place, they moved towards Chancery Place. About 40 supporters, some carrying the national flag, were present.

Gardaí prevented most of the supports entering onto Chancery Place and only Ms O’Doherty, Mr Waters and another woman accompanying them were let through.

In normal circumstances, Courtroom 25 can hold up to 50 people but, arising from the Covid-19 restrictions, it is believed only about 11 people in total will be permitted into the court today.

READ MORE

Man arrested in Dublin charged with breaching Covid-19 laws

It is understood only the plaintiffs, their friend, lawyers, court staff and one or two media will be permitted entry.

Supporters accompany John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty outside the High Court last week
Supporters accompany John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty outside the High Court last week

In their proceedings against the Minister for Health, Ireland and the Attorney General, the plaintiffs want the court to declare certain recently enacted legislation null and void.

The legislation at issue includes the 2020 Health Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act, the 2020 Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act Covid-19 Act and the 1947 Health Act (Affected Areas) Order.

Their proceedings are also aimed at striking down temporary restriction regulations brought in under the 1947 Health Act.

Ms O'Doherty told the court last week that what was happening regarding the lockdown was "outrageous". People should be allowed go about their business and normal life must be allowed resume, she said.

The vast majority of people are unaffected by Covid-19 which was "no threat to life" and people should be allowed to go outside and "build up a herd immunity", she said.

READ MORE

Family 'very concerned' about man missing from Dublin

More on this topic

Bail granted for two men accused of alleged assault and false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney Bail granted for two men accused of alleged assault and false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney

Victoria Beckham’s fashion firm sued by pattern cutterVictoria Beckham’s fashion firm sued by pattern cutter

Drug-run pair hid €19k cannabis in sausages bagsDrug-run pair hid €19k cannabis in sausages bags

Motorist who ‘lost the run of himself’ jailedMotorist who ‘lost the run of himself’ jailed


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

courtcoronaviruscovid-19TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Irish team behind first-of-its-kind platform to teach maths to blind studentsIrish team behind first-of-its-kind platform to teach maths to blind students

Concern about slowing improvement rate as public patience wearing thin with lockdownConcern about slowing improvement rate as public patience wearing thin with lockdown

Drug-run pair hid €19k cannabis in sausages bagsDrug-run pair hid €19k cannabis in sausages bags

‘Reckless’ treatment of virus-hit asylum seekers‘Reckless’ treatment of virus-hit asylum seekers


Lifestyle

Those acres of enclosing wall — push them back with an artful shuffle.Hanging on: How to curate paintings, prints and photos on your walls

The Irish premiere of the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's 'Normal people' leads today's highlightsTuesday's TV Highlights: An exploration of Japanese cuisine and the Irish premiere of 'Normal People'

After blazing a trail for female poets, 73-year-old Eavan Boland is still keen to see the medium moving forward in the digital age, writes Marjorie Brennan.'Poetry has always changed with the changing world': Eavan Boland keen for poetry to move with digital age

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »