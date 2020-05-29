Gardaí warn public of Covid-19 restrictions as motorists fined and turned away from Wicklow beaches

Gardaí in Wicklow are warning motorists they will be fined and turned back if they travel beyond the 5km travel restrictions to beaches and scenic locations in the Garden County this weekend.

Last weekend several vehicles were towed away at Magheramore beach while many more were issued fines.

Yesterday more than 100 vehicles were forced to return home from Magheramore and Brittas Bay beaches.

The vehicles had come from various locations, including Dundalk and several parts of Dublin.

More than 40 fines were also issued to motorists who had parked their vehicles illegally.

Gardai say anyone not living within the 5km distance of beaches or scenic areas, will be turned away this Bank Holiday weekend.