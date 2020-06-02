News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Gardaí used coronavirus legislation 13 times in past week

Gardaí used coronavirus legislation 13 times in past week
Gardaí pictured at a coronavirus checkpoint in April. Photo: Dan Linehan.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 05:48 PM

Gardaí have used new coronavirus enforcement powers 13 times in the past week.

It brings the total number of incidents since the introduction of the regulations on April 8 to 289.

During that time, gardaí have been spat or coughed at 88 times, and have used anti-spit hoods 63 times.

"The number of spitting and coughing attacks on gardaí, while simply carrying out their lawful duties, is reducing but remains unacceptable in any circumstance," said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

"An Garda Síochána will continue to treat any such incident against a member of An Garda Síochána or any citizen very seriously.

"The use of anti-spit guards has also reduced. An Garda Síochána will only use anti-spit guards as last resort and in line with the Garda Decision Making Model, which includes at its centre human rights and our Code of Ethics."

During the course of Covid-19 operations, gardaí detected 1,878 other incidents including drink driving, weapons seizures, and public order offences.

READ MORE

Covid-19 claims lives of 31 kidney patients with infections falling after masks introduced

More on this topic

'Not the time' to attend mass gatherings, warns Holohan'Not the time' to attend mass gatherings, warns Holohan

My job: The app that assists with social-distance socialisingMy job: The app that assists with social-distance socialising

Deluge of post-Covid-19 discrimination claims expected against employersDeluge of post-Covid-19 discrimination claims expected against employers

State takeover of private hospitals costs €300m for three monthsState takeover of private hospitals costs €300m for three months


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

CoronavirusCovid-19GardaGardaíTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up