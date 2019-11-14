News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí urging sex workers to avoid online appointments following assaults

Gardaí urging sex workers to avoid online appointments following assaults
By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 08:47 AM

Gardaí are warning sex workers to avoid online appointments following seven instances in which sex workers were robbed and assaulted when they turned up to meet clients who booked an appointment online.

Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the force is aware of only seven such incidents, but fears more may have occurred and the victims are afraid to report them.

On each occasion, an online appointment was made, but when the parties involved met, the sex worker was attacked and robbed by a number of men.

Chief Supt Daly said the motive for the attacks (on male and female sex workers) appears to be monetary gain as cash and valuables were stolen, and violence was used.

“We are concerned that there could be more, so we are appealing for anyone with information about attacks to contact any garda station or to call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Our primary concern is protecting people in our community.

He pointed out that the selling of sex is not a crime and since the introduction of new legislation in 2017 it is the client who has committed the offence.

Chief Supt Daly urged sex workers to be vigilant, particularly when taking bookings online from clients. “If they are concerned about a client then they should cancel the appointment.”

However, he acknowledged that it is difficult for sex workers to take precautions given the nature of the work.

“There is a high level of exploitation in this industry. We are very concerned for the welfare and safety of these people.”

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating Kevin Lunney abduction arrest two men and a woman


AssaultSex Workers

More in this Section

SDLP leader delivers rallying call in South BelfastSDLP leader delivers rallying call in South Belfast

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Gardaí investigating seven recent attacks on sex workers Gardaí investigating seven recent attacks on sex workers

Digital library to ‘empower’ visually impaired studentsDigital library to ‘empower’ visually impaired students


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets Christina Kenny - co-founder and design director of Lamb Design - to talk about her work and inspirations.Christina Kenny of Lamb Design: ‘I love bringing the outside in and inside out’

Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her career and the worth of luxury fashion. By Paul McLauchlan.From Marc Jacobs to her own label, Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her life in fashion

The recent sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel has once again brought the issue of pornography into public discourse. The details of the case, which are finally coming into public knowledge, illuminate some very worrying trends that are pervasive in the modern adolescent world and as parents and indeed as a society we can no longer languish in complacency.Learning Points: Hardcore porn can pollute our children’s minds

If children are confident in interacting with others it takes away so much stress and social anxiety for them. Not too long ago, my daughter Joan and I were out with friends at a restaurant and we wanted extra water and a few other bits and Joan volunteered to go up and ask the waiter for them. My friend was really surprised at this and said that none of her children would willingly do that.Mum’s the word: We should look for chances to strengthen our kids’ social skills

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »